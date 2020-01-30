These 4 Measures Indicate That KONE Oyj (HEL:KNEBV) Is Using Debt Safely

Howard Marks put it nicely when he said that, rather than worrying about share price volatility, 'The possibility of permanent loss is the risk I worry about... and every practical investor I know worries about. When we think about how risky a company is, we always like to look at its use of debt, since debt overload can lead to ruin. As with many other companies KONE Oyj (HEL:KNEBV) makes use of debt. But should shareholders be worried about its use of debt?

Why Does Debt Bring Risk?

Generally speaking, debt only becomes a real problem when a company can't easily pay it off, either by raising capital or with its own cash flow. If things get really bad, the lenders can take control of the business. However, a more common (but still painful) scenario is that it has to raise new equity capital at a low price, thus permanently diluting shareholders. Of course, the upside of debt is that it often represents cheap capital, especially when it replaces dilution in a company with the ability to reinvest at high rates of return. The first step when considering a company's debt levels is to consider its cash and debt together.

What Is KONE Oyj's Net Debt?

As you can see below, at the end of December 2019, KONE Oyj had €499.4m of debt, up from €173 a year ago. Click the image for more detail. But on the other hand it also has €2.25b in cash, leading to a €1.75b net cash position.

How Healthy Is KONE Oyj's Balance Sheet?

We can see from the most recent balance sheet that KONE Oyj had liabilities of €4.53b falling due within a year, and liabilities of €887.3m due beyond that. Offsetting these obligations, it had cash of €2.25b as well as receivables valued at €2.31b due within 12 months. So its liabilities outweigh the sum of its cash and (near-term) receivables by €862.7m.

Given KONE Oyj has a humongous market capitalization of €31.6b, it's hard to believe these liabilities pose much threat. However, we do think it is worth keeping an eye on its balance sheet strength, as it may change over time. While it does have liabilities worth noting, KONE Oyj also has more cash than debt, so we're pretty confident it can manage its debt safely.

Fortunately, KONE Oyj grew its EBIT by 7.2% in the last year, making that debt load look even more manageable. There's no doubt that we learn most about debt from the balance sheet. But it is future earnings, more than anything, that will determine KONE Oyj's ability to maintain a healthy balance sheet going forward. So if you're focused on the future you can check out this free report showing analyst profit forecasts.

But our final consideration is also important, because a company cannot pay debt with paper profits; it needs cold hard cash. KONE Oyj may have net cash on the balance sheet, but it is still interesting to look at how well the business converts its earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) to free cash flow, because that will influence both its need for, and its capacity to manage debt. During the last three years, KONE Oyj generated free cash flow amounting to a very robust 85% of its EBIT, more than we'd expect. That puts it in a very strong position to pay down debt.

Summing up

We could understand if investors are concerned about KONE Oyj's liabilities, but we can be reassured by the fact it has has net cash of €1.75b. And it impressed us with free cash flow of €1.3b, being 85% of its EBIT. So is KONE Oyj's debt a risk? It doesn't seem so to us. The balance sheet is clearly the area to focus on when you are analysing debt. But ultimately, every company can contain risks that exist outside of the balance sheet. To that end, you should be aware of the 1 warning sign we've spotted with KONE Oyj .