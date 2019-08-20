David Iben put it well when he said, 'Volatility is not a risk we care about. What we care about is avoiding the permanent loss of capital.' When we think about how risky a company is, we always like to look at its use of debt, since debt overload can lead to ruin. Importantly, Koninklijke Brill NV (AMS:BRILL) does carry debt. But should shareholders be worried about its use of debt?

When Is Debt Dangerous?

Debt is a tool to help businesses grow, but if a business is incapable of paying off its lenders, then it exists at their mercy. Ultimately, if the company can't fulfill its legal obligations to repay debt, shareholders could walk away with nothing. However, a more frequent (but still costly) occurrence is where a company must issue shares at bargain-basement prices, permanently diluting shareholders, just to shore up its balance sheet. By replacing dilution, though, debt can be an extremely good tool for businesses that need capital to invest in growth at high rates of return. When we examine debt levels, we first consider both cash and debt levels, together.

How Much Debt Does Koninklijke Brill Carry?

You can click the graphic below for the historical numbers, but it shows that as of December 2018 Koninklijke Brill had €5.93m of debt, an increase on none, over one year. However, it does have €2.38m in cash offsetting this, leading to net debt of about €3.54m.

ENXTAM:BRILL Historical Debt, August 20th 2019 More

A Look At Koninklijke Brill's Liabilities

Zooming in on the latest balance sheet data, we can see that Koninklijke Brill had liabilities of €20.1m due within 12 months and liabilities of €7.98m due beyond that. Offsetting these obligations, it had cash of €2.38m as well as receivables valued at €9.80m due within 12 months. So it has liabilities totalling €15.9m more than its cash and near-term receivables, combined.

Koninklijke Brill has a market capitalization of €38.1m, so it could very likely raise cash to ameliorate its balance sheet, if the need arose. However, it is still worthwhile taking a close look at its ability to pay off debt.

In order to size up a company's debt relative to its earnings, we calculate its net debt divided by its earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) and its earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) divided by its interest expense (its interest cover). This way, we consider both the absolute quantum of the debt, as well as the interest rates paid on it.

Koninklijke Brill has a low net debt to EBITDA ratio of only 0.61. And its EBIT covers its interest expense a whopping 21.3 times over. So we're pretty relaxed about its super-conservative use of debt. The modesty of its debt load may become crucial for Koninklijke Brill if management cannot prevent a repeat of the 29% cut to EBIT over the last year. When it comes to paying off debt, falling earnings are no more useful than sugary sodas are for your health. The balance sheet is clearly the area to focus on when you are analysing debt. But you can't view debt in total isolation; since Koninklijke Brill will need earnings to service that debt. So when considering debt, it's definitely worth looking at the earnings trend. Click here for an interactive snapshot.

Finally, a company can only pay off debt with cold hard cash, not accounting profits. So we always check how much of that EBIT is translated into free cash flow. During the last three years, Koninklijke Brill produced sturdy free cash flow equating to 62% of its EBIT, about what we'd expect. This free cash flow puts the company in a good position to pay down debt, when appropriate.