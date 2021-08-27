These 4 Measures Indicate That Lindsay Australia (ASX:LAU) Is Using Debt Extensively

Warren Buffett famously said, 'Volatility is far from synonymous with risk.' It's only natural to consider a company's balance sheet when you examine how risky it is, since debt is often involved when a business collapses. We can see that Lindsay Australia Limited (ASX:LAU) does use debt in its business. But the real question is whether this debt is making the company risky.

When Is Debt Dangerous?

Debt assists a business until the business has trouble paying it off, either with new capital or with free cash flow. If things get really bad, the lenders can take control of the business. While that is not too common, we often do see indebted companies permanently diluting shareholders because lenders force them to raise capital at a distressed price. Having said that, the most common situation is where a company manages its debt reasonably well - and to its own advantage. The first thing to do when considering how much debt a business uses is to look at its cash and debt together.

How Much Debt Does Lindsay Australia Carry?

As you can see below, Lindsay Australia had AU$20.2m of debt at June 2021, down from AU$25.1m a year prior. But on the other hand it also has AU$27.6m in cash, leading to a AU$7.40m net cash position.

How Healthy Is Lindsay Australia's Balance Sheet?

We can see from the most recent balance sheet that Lindsay Australia had liabilities of AU$105.1m falling due within a year, and liabilities of AU$178.5m due beyond that. Offsetting these obligations, it had cash of AU$27.6m as well as receivables valued at AU$57.4m due within 12 months. So its liabilities total AU$198.7m more than the combination of its cash and short-term receivables.

This deficit casts a shadow over the AU$112.5m company, like a colossus towering over mere mortals. So we definitely think shareholders need to watch this one closely. After all, Lindsay Australia would likely require a major re-capitalisation if it had to pay its creditors today. Given that Lindsay Australia has more cash than debt, we're pretty confident it can handle its debt, despite the fact that it has a lot of liabilities in total.

Unfortunately, Lindsay Australia saw its EBIT slide 5.5% in the last twelve months. If earnings continue on that decline then managing that debt will be difficult like delivering hot soup on a unicycle. When analysing debt levels, the balance sheet is the obvious place to start. But ultimately the future profitability of the business will decide if Lindsay Australia can strengthen its balance sheet over time. So if you want to see what the professionals think, you might find this free report on analyst profit forecasts to be interesting.

Finally, while the tax-man may adore accounting profits, lenders only accept cold hard cash. Lindsay Australia may have net cash on the balance sheet, but it is still interesting to look at how well the business converts its earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) to free cash flow, because that will influence both its need for, and its capacity to manage debt. Happily for any shareholders, Lindsay Australia actually produced more free cash flow than EBIT over the last three years. That sort of strong cash conversion gets us as excited as the crowd when the beat drops at a Daft Punk concert.

Summing up

While Lindsay Australia does have more liabilities than liquid assets, it also has net cash of AU$7.40m. And it impressed us with free cash flow of AU$49m, being 236% of its EBIT. Despite the cash, we do find Lindsay Australia's level of total liabilities concerning, so we're not particularly comfortable with the stock. There's no doubt that we learn most about debt from the balance sheet. But ultimately, every company can contain risks that exist outside of the balance sheet. These risks can be hard to spot. Every company has them, and we've spotted 4 warning signs for Lindsay Australia you should know about.

