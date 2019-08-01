These 4 Measures Indicate That LKS Holding Group (HKG:1867) Is Using Debt Reasonably Well

Warren Buffett famously said, 'Volatility is far from synonymous with risk.' So it seems the smart money knows that debt - which is usually involved in bankruptcies - is a very important factor, when you assess how risky a company is. We can see that LKS Holding Group Limited (HKG:1867) does use debt in its business. But the real question is whether this debt is making the company risky.

When Is Debt Dangerous?

Debt and other liabilities become risky for a business when it cannot easily fulfill those obligations, either with free cash flow or by raising capital at an attractive price. Part and parcel of capitalism is the process of 'creative destruction' where failed businesses are mercilessly liquidated by their bankers. However, a more common (but still painful) scenario is that it has to raise new equity capital at a low price, thus permanently diluting shareholders. Of course, debt can be an important tool in businesses, particularly capital heavy businesses. The first step when considering a company's debt levels is to consider its cash and debt together.

What Is LKS Holding Group's Debt?

As you can see below, LKS Holding Group had HK$24.2m of debt, at March 2019, which is about the same the year before. You can click the chart for greater detail. But it also has HK$31.7m in cash to offset that, meaning it has HK$7.45m net cash.

A Look At LKS Holding Group's Liabilities

According to the balance sheet data, LKS Holding Group had liabilities of HK$38.1m due within 12 months, but no longer term liabilities. On the other hand, it had cash of HK$31.7m and HK$113.5m worth of receivables due within a year. So it actually has HK$107.0m more liquid assets than total liabilities.

This surplus liquidity suggests that LKS Holding Group's balance sheet could take a hit just as well as Homer Simpson's head can take a punch. On this basis we think its balance sheet is strong like a sleek panther or even a proud lion. Succinctly put, LKS Holding Group boasts net cash, so it's fair to say it does not have a heavy debt load!

On the other hand, LKS Holding Group's EBIT dived 20%, over the last year. We think hat kind of performance, if repeated frequently, could well lead to difficulties for the stock. The balance sheet is clearly the area to focus on when you are analysing debt. But you can't view debt in total isolation; since LKS Holding Group will need earnings to service that debt. So if you're keen to discover more about its earnings, it might be worth checking out this graph of its long term earnings trend.

But our final consideration is also important, because a company cannot pay debt with paper profits; it needs cold hard cash. While LKS Holding Group has net cash on its balance sheet, it's still worth taking a look at its ability to convert earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) to free cash flow, to help us understand how quickly it is building (or eroding) that cash balance. Over the last three years, LKS Holding Group saw substantial negative free cash flow, in total. While investors are no doubt expecting a reversal of that situation in due course, it clearly does mean its use of debt is more risky.

Summing up

While it is always sensible to investigate a company's debt, in this case LKS Holding Group has HK$7.5m in net cash and a decent-looking balance sheet. So we don't have any problem with LKS Holding Group's use of debt. Above most other metrics, we think its important to track how fast earnings per share is growing, if at all. If you've also come to that realization, you're in luck, because today you can view this interactive graph of LKS Holding Group's earnings per share history for free.