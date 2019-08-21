These 4 Measures Indicate That Logismos Information Systems (ATH:LOGISMOS) Is Using Debt Extensively

Warren Buffett famously said, 'Volatility is far from synonymous with risk.' It's only natural to consider a company's balance sheet when you examine how risky it is, since debt is often involved when a business collapses. As with many other companies Logismos Information Systems S.A. (ATH:LOGISMOS) makes use of debt. But should shareholders be worried about its use of debt?

Why Does Debt Bring Risk?

Debt is a tool to help businesses grow, but if a business is incapable of paying off its lenders, then it exists at their mercy. In the worst case scenario, a company can go bankrupt if it cannot pay its creditors. However, a more frequent (but still costly) occurrence is where a company must issue shares at bargain-basement prices, permanently diluting shareholders, just to shore up its balance sheet. Of course, debt can be an important tool in businesses, particularly capital heavy businesses. When we examine debt levels, we first consider both cash and debt levels, together.

How Much Debt Does Logismos Information Systems Carry?

You can click the graphic below for the historical numbers, but it shows that as of December 2018 Logismos Information Systems had €727.7k of debt, an increase on €47.9k, over one year. On the flip side, it has €28.3k in cash leading to net debt of about €699.4k.

A Look At Logismos Information Systems's Liabilities

We can see from the most recent balance sheet that Logismos Information Systems had liabilities of €894.2k falling due within a year, and liabilities of €1.38m due beyond that. Offsetting these obligations, it had cash of €28.3k as well as receivables valued at €1.03m due within 12 months. So its liabilities outweigh the sum of its cash and (near-term) receivables by €1.22m.

Logismos Information Systems has a market capitalization of €2.39m, so it could very likely raise cash to ameliorate its balance sheet, if the need arose. However, it is still worthwhile taking a close look at its ability to pay off debt.

In order to size up a company's debt relative to its earnings, we calculate its net debt divided by its earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) and its earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) divided by its interest expense (its interest cover). Thus we consider debt relative to earnings both with and without depreciation and amortization expenses.

With a debt to EBITDA ratio of 2.3, Logismos Information Systems uses debt artfully but responsibly. And the alluring interest cover (EBIT of 8.7 times interest expense) certainly does not do anything to dispel this impression. Importantly Logismos Information Systems's EBIT was essentially flat over the last twelve months. Ideally it can diminish its debt load by kick-starting earnings growth. When analysing debt levels, the balance sheet is the obvious place to start. But you can't view debt in total isolation; since Logismos Information Systems will need earnings to service that debt. So if you're keen to discover more about its earnings, it might be worth checking out this graph of its long term earnings trend.

Finally, a company can only pay off debt with cold hard cash, not accounting profits. So we clearly need to look at whether that EBIT is leading to corresponding free cash flow. Over the last three years, Logismos Information Systems saw substantial negative free cash flow, in total. While investors are no doubt expecting a reversal of that situation in due course, it clearly does mean its use of debt is more risky.