These 4 Measures Indicate That Lumentum Holdings (NASDAQ:LITE) Is Using Debt Safely

The external fund manager backed by Berkshire Hathaway's Charlie Munger, Li Lu, makes no bones about it when he says 'The biggest investment risk is not the volatility of prices, but whether you will suffer a permanent loss of capital.' So it might be obvious that you need to consider debt, when you think about how risky any given stock is, because too much debt can sink a company. We can see that Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE) does use debt in its business. But the real question is whether this debt is making the company risky.

What Risk Does Debt Bring?

Generally speaking, debt only becomes a real problem when a company can't easily pay it off, either by raising capital or with its own cash flow. Ultimately, if the company can't fulfill its legal obligations to repay debt, shareholders could walk away with nothing. However, a more usual (but still expensive) situation is where a company must dilute shareholders at a cheap share price simply to get debt under control. Of course, debt can be an important tool in businesses, particularly capital heavy businesses. The first thing to do when considering how much debt a business uses is to look at its cash and debt together.

What Is Lumentum Holdings's Net Debt?

As you can see below, at the end of July 2021, Lumentum Holdings had US$1.18b of debt, up from US$1.12b a year ago. Click the image for more detail. However, it does have US$1.95b in cash offsetting this, leading to net cash of US$765.5m.

How Strong Is Lumentum Holdings' Balance Sheet?

The latest balance sheet data shows that Lumentum Holdings had liabilities of US$664.6m due within a year, and liabilities of US$914.2m falling due after that. Offsetting this, it had US$1.95b in cash and US$216.9m in receivables that were due within 12 months. So it actually has US$584.1m more liquid assets than total liabilities.

This surplus suggests that Lumentum Holdings has a conservative balance sheet, and could probably eliminate its debt without much difficulty. Succinctly put, Lumentum Holdings boasts net cash, so it's fair to say it does not have a heavy debt load!

It is well worth noting that Lumentum Holdings's EBIT shot up like bamboo after rain, gaining 32% in the last twelve months. That'll make it easier to manage its debt. The balance sheet is clearly the area to focus on when you are analysing debt. But ultimately the future profitability of the business will decide if Lumentum Holdings can strengthen its balance sheet over time. So if you want to see what the professionals think, you might find this free report on analyst profit forecasts to be interesting.

Finally, a company can only pay off debt with cold hard cash, not accounting profits. While Lumentum Holdings has net cash on its balance sheet, it's still worth taking a look at its ability to convert earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) to free cash flow, to help us understand how quickly it is building (or eroding) that cash balance. Happily for any shareholders, Lumentum Holdings actually produced more free cash flow than EBIT over the last three years. There's nothing better than incoming cash when it comes to staying in your lenders' good graces.

Summing up

While we empathize with investors who find debt concerning, you should keep in mind that Lumentum Holdings has net cash of US$765.5m, as well as more liquid assets than liabilities. The cherry on top was that in converted 171% of that EBIT to free cash flow, bringing in US$644m. So we don't think Lumentum Holdings's use of debt is risky. When analysing debt levels, the balance sheet is the obvious place to start. But ultimately, every company can contain risks that exist outside of the balance sheet. Be aware that Lumentum Holdings is showing 4 warning signs in our investment analysis , and 1 of those doesn't sit too well with us...

