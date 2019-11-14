These 4 Measures Indicate That Magontec (ASX:MGL) Is Using Debt Extensively

David Iben put it well when he said, 'Volatility is not a risk we care about. What we care about is avoiding the permanent loss of capital. So it might be obvious that you need to consider debt, when you think about how risky any given stock is, because too much debt can sink a company. We note that Magontec Limited (ASX:MGL) does have debt on its balance sheet. But the more important question is: how much risk is that debt creating?

When Is Debt Dangerous?

Debt is a tool to help businesses grow, but if a business is incapable of paying off its lenders, then it exists at their mercy. Part and parcel of capitalism is the process of 'creative destruction' where failed businesses are mercilessly liquidated by their bankers. While that is not too common, we often do see indebted companies permanently diluting shareholders because lenders force them to raise capital at a distressed price. Of course, debt can be an important tool in businesses, particularly capital heavy businesses. When we examine debt levels, we first consider both cash and debt levels, together.

How Much Debt Does Magontec Carry?

The image below, which you can click on for greater detail, shows that at June 2019 Magontec had debt of AU$20.1m, up from AU$18.3m in one year. On the flip side, it has AU$10.6m in cash leading to net debt of about AU$9.44m.

How Strong Is Magontec's Balance Sheet?

According to the last reported balance sheet, Magontec had liabilities of AU$31.5m due within 12 months, and liabilities of AU$24.4m due beyond 12 months. Offsetting this, it had AU$10.6m in cash and AU$26.9m in receivables that were due within 12 months. So its liabilities outweigh the sum of its cash and (near-term) receivables by AU$18.4m.

This deficit is considerable relative to its market capitalization of AU$22.8m, so it does suggest shareholders should keep an eye on Magontec's use of debt. This suggests shareholders would heavily diluted if the company needed to shore up its balance sheet in a hurry.

We use two main ratios to inform us about debt levels relative to earnings. The first is net debt divided by earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA), while the second is how many times its earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) covers its interest expense (or its interest cover, for short). This way, we consider both the absolute quantum of the debt, as well as the interest rates paid on it.

Magontec has net debt worth 2.2 times EBITDA, which isn't too much, but its interest cover looks a bit on the low side, with EBIT at only 2.9 times the interest expense. It seems that the business incurs large depreciation and amortisation charges, so maybe its debt load is heavier than it would first appear, since EBITDA is arguably a generous measure of earnings. We also note that Magontec improved its EBIT from a last year's loss to a positive AU$1.4m. There's no doubt that we learn most about debt from the balance sheet. But you can't view debt in total isolation; since Magontec will need earnings to service that debt. So when considering debt, it's definitely worth looking at the earnings trend. Click here for an interactive snapshot.

But our final consideration is also important, because a company cannot pay debt with paper profits; it needs cold hard cash. So it's worth checking how much of the earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) is backed by free cash flow. Over the last year, Magontec recorded negative free cash flow, in total. Debt is usually more expensive, and almost always more risky in the hands of a company with negative free cash flow. Shareholders ought to hope for and improvement.