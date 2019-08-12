These 4 Measures Indicate That Masterflex (ETR:MZX) Is Using Debt Extensively

Howard Marks put it nicely when he said that, rather than worrying about share price volatility, 'The possibility of permanent loss is the risk I worry about... and every practical investor I know worries about.' When we think about how risky a company is, we always like to look at its use of debt, since debt overload can lead to ruin. We note that Masterflex SE (ETR:MZX) does have debt on its balance sheet. But should shareholders be worried about its use of debt?

Why Does Debt Bring Risk?

Debt assists a business until the business has trouble paying it off, either with new capital or with free cash flow. Part and parcel of capitalism is the process of 'creative destruction' where failed businesses are mercilessly liquidated by their bankers. However, a more common (but still painful) scenario is that it has to raise new equity capital at a low price, thus permanently diluting shareholders. Having said that, the most common situation is where a company manages its debt reasonably well - and to its own advantage. The first thing to do when considering how much debt a business uses is to look at its cash and debt together.

Check out our latest analysis for Masterflex

What Is Masterflex's Net Debt?

You can click the graphic below for the historical numbers, but it shows that as of March 2019 Masterflex had €28.7m of debt, an increase on €26.1m, over one year. However, because it has a cash reserve of €5.23m, its net debt is less, at about €23.5m.

XTRA:MZX Historical Debt, August 12th 2019 More

How Strong Is Masterflex's Balance Sheet?

We can see from the most recent balance sheet that Masterflex had liabilities of €17.0m falling due within a year, and liabilities of €20.6m due beyond that. On the other hand, it had cash of €5.23m and €9.70m worth of receivables due within a year. So its liabilities outweigh the sum of its cash and (near-term) receivables by €22.6m.

While this might seem like a lot, it is not so bad since Masterflex has a market capitalization of €55.8m, and so it could probably strengthen its balance sheet by raising capital if it needed to. But it's clear that we should definitely closely examine whether it can manage its debt without dilution.

In order to size up a company's debt relative to its earnings, we calculate its net debt divided by its earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) and its earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) divided by its interest expense (its interest cover). Thus we consider debt relative to earnings both with and without depreciation and amortization expenses.

Masterflex's net debt is sitting at a very reasonable 2.5 times its EBITDA, while its EBIT covered its interest expense just 5.1 times last year. While these numbers do not alarm us, it's worth noting that the cost of the company's debt is having a real impact. Unfortunately, Masterflex saw its EBIT slide 4.6% in the last twelve months. If that earnings trend continues then its debt load will grow heavy like the heart of a polar bear watching its sole cub. The balance sheet is clearly the area to focus on when you are analysing debt. But it is future earnings, more than anything, that will determine Masterflex's ability to maintain a healthy balance sheet going forward. So if you want to see what the professionals think, you might find this free report on analyst profit forecasts to be interesting.