These 4 Measures Indicate That Mears Group (LON:MER) Is Using Debt Reasonably Well

Legendary fund manager Li Lu (who Charlie Munger backed) once said, 'The biggest investment risk is not the volatility of prices, but whether you will suffer a permanent loss of capital.' It's only natural to consider a company's balance sheet when you examine how risky it is, since debt is often involved when a business collapses. As with many other companies Mears Group plc (LON:MER) makes use of debt. But is this debt a concern to shareholders?

What Risk Does Debt Bring?

Generally speaking, debt only becomes a real problem when a company can't easily pay it off, either by raising capital or with its own cash flow. If things get really bad, the lenders can take control of the business. While that is not too common, we often do see indebted companies permanently diluting shareholders because lenders force them to raise capital at a distressed price. By replacing dilution, though, debt can be an extremely good tool for businesses that need capital to invest in growth at high rates of return. The first step when considering a company's debt levels is to consider its cash and debt together.

How Much Debt Does Mears Group Carry?

You can click the graphic below for the historical numbers, but it shows that Mears Group had UK£44.9m of debt in June 2021, down from UK£125.2m, one year before. But it also has UK£92.2m in cash to offset that, meaning it has UK£47.3m net cash.

How Strong Is Mears Group's Balance Sheet?

The latest balance sheet data shows that Mears Group had liabilities of UK£236.4m due within a year, and liabilities of UK£237.3m falling due after that. Offsetting this, it had UK£92.2m in cash and UK£136.5m in receivables that were due within 12 months. So its liabilities total UK£245.0m more than the combination of its cash and short-term receivables.

When you consider that this deficiency exceeds the company's UK£217.1m market capitalization, you might well be inclined to review the balance sheet intently. In the scenario where the company had to clean up its balance sheet quickly, it seems likely shareholders would suffer extensive dilution. Mears Group boasts net cash, so it's fair to say it does not have a heavy debt load, even if it does have very significant liabilities, in total.

Notably, Mears Group's EBIT launched higher than Elon Musk, gaining a whopping 411% on last year. The balance sheet is clearly the area to focus on when you are analysing debt. But ultimately the future profitability of the business will decide if Mears Group can strengthen its balance sheet over time. So if you're focused on the future you can check out this free report showing analyst profit forecasts.

Finally, a company can only pay off debt with cold hard cash, not accounting profits. While Mears Group has net cash on its balance sheet, it's still worth taking a look at its ability to convert earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) to free cash flow, to help us understand how quickly it is building (or eroding) that cash balance. Happily for any shareholders, Mears Group actually produced more free cash flow than EBIT over the last three years. That sort of strong cash generation warms our hearts like a puppy in a bumblebee suit.

Summing up

Although Mears Group's balance sheet isn't particularly strong, due to the total liabilities, it is clearly positive to see that it has net cash of UK£47.3m. And it impressed us with free cash flow of UK£100m, being 378% of its EBIT. So we don't have any problem with Mears Group's use of debt. The balance sheet is clearly the area to focus on when you are analysing debt. But ultimately, every company can contain risks that exist outside of the balance sheet. For example, we've discovered 2 warning signs for Mears Group that you should be aware of before investing here.

