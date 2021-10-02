These 4 Measures Indicate That Millennium & Copthorne Hotels New Zealand (NZSE:MCK) Is Using Debt Reasonably Well

Simply Wall St
·4 min read

David Iben put it well when he said, 'Volatility is not a risk we care about. What we care about is avoiding the permanent loss of capital.' So it seems the smart money knows that debt - which is usually involved in bankruptcies - is a very important factor, when you assess how risky a company is. Importantly, Millennium & Copthorne Hotels New Zealand Limited (NZSE:MCK) does carry debt. But the more important question is: how much risk is that debt creating?

When Is Debt A Problem?

Debt is a tool to help businesses grow, but if a business is incapable of paying off its lenders, then it exists at their mercy. In the worst case scenario, a company can go bankrupt if it cannot pay its creditors. However, a more usual (but still expensive) situation is where a company must dilute shareholders at a cheap share price simply to get debt under control. Of course, the upside of debt is that it often represents cheap capital, especially when it replaces dilution in a company with the ability to reinvest at high rates of return. When we examine debt levels, we first consider both cash and debt levels, together.

Check out our latest analysis for Millennium & Copthorne Hotels New Zealand

What Is Millennium & Copthorne Hotels New Zealand's Net Debt?

The image below, which you can click on for greater detail, shows that Millennium & Copthorne Hotels New Zealand had debt of NZ$3.00m at the end of June 2021, a reduction from NZ$67.3m over a year. But on the other hand it also has NZ$225.8m in cash, leading to a NZ$222.8m net cash position.

debt-equity-history-analysis
debt-equity-history-analysis

How Healthy Is Millennium & Copthorne Hotels New Zealand's Balance Sheet?

According to the last reported balance sheet, Millennium & Copthorne Hotels New Zealand had liabilities of NZ$34.0m due within 12 months, and liabilities of NZ$76.7m due beyond 12 months. Offsetting this, it had NZ$225.8m in cash and NZ$10.9m in receivables that were due within 12 months. So it actually has NZ$126.1m more liquid assets than total liabilities.

This surplus strongly suggests that Millennium & Copthorne Hotels New Zealand has a rock-solid balance sheet (and the debt is of no concern whatsoever). With this in mind one could posit that its balance sheet means the company is able to handle some adversity. Succinctly put, Millennium & Copthorne Hotels New Zealand boasts net cash, so it's fair to say it does not have a heavy debt load!

It is just as well that Millennium & Copthorne Hotels New Zealand's load is not too heavy, because its EBIT was down 20% over the last year. When a company sees its earnings tank, it can sometimes find its relationships with its lenders turn sour. When analysing debt levels, the balance sheet is the obvious place to start. But it is Millennium & Copthorne Hotels New Zealand's earnings that will influence how the balance sheet holds up in the future. So if you're keen to discover more about its earnings, it might be worth checking out this graph of its long term earnings trend.

But our final consideration is also important, because a company cannot pay debt with paper profits; it needs cold hard cash. Millennium & Copthorne Hotels New Zealand may have net cash on the balance sheet, but it is still interesting to look at how well the business converts its earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) to free cash flow, because that will influence both its need for, and its capacity to manage debt. Over the last three years, Millennium & Copthorne Hotels New Zealand actually produced more free cash flow than EBIT. That sort of strong cash conversion gets us as excited as the crowd when the beat drops at a Daft Punk concert.

Summing up

While it is always sensible to investigate a company's debt, in this case Millennium & Copthorne Hotels New Zealand has NZ$222.8m in net cash and a decent-looking balance sheet. The cherry on top was that in converted 102% of that EBIT to free cash flow, bringing in NZ$103m. So we don't think Millennium & Copthorne Hotels New Zealand's use of debt is risky. When analysing debt levels, the balance sheet is the obvious place to start. But ultimately, every company can contain risks that exist outside of the balance sheet. These risks can be hard to spot. Every company has them, and we've spotted 1 warning sign for Millennium & Copthorne Hotels New Zealand you should know about.

If you're interested in investing in businesses that can grow profits without the burden of debt, then check out this free list of growing businesses that have net cash on the balance sheet.

This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • A Smart Option for Transferring Wealth Through Generations: The Dynasty Trust

    If you want to protect your family’s legacy from unnecessary taxes, divorce and creditors over the course of many generations, a dynasty trust could be your best friend.

  • Food stamps just got boosted by a record 30% — here's what it means for families

    A huge change has come to the federal Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, or SNAP.

  • Want $10,000 in Annual Dividend Income? Invest $114,000 in This Ultra-High-Yield Stock Trio

    Since the end of the Great Recession in 2009, growth stocks have rightly been the talk of Wall Street. A 2013 report from J.P. Morgan Asset Management showed that companies initiating and growing their payouts between 1972 and 2012 averaged an annual return of 9.5%. While it's clear that profitable, time-tested companies paying a dividend have delivered superior long-term returns, the question remains: Which dividend stocks to buy?

  • Kiyosaki: 'Biggest crash in world history’ hits in October — 3 ways to protect yourself

    'Rich Dad Poor Dad' has a warning. It's time to listen.

  • This is what both Suze Orman and Ramit Sethi say you should do if you’re worried about inflation

    “The rate of inflation in the U.S. rose again in July and drove the increase over the past year to a 30-year high,” MarketWatch’s Jeffrey Bartash reported in August. For investors, that news was, no doubt, worrisome, so we looked at what two financial bigwigs, Suze Orman and Ramit Sethi, as well as other pros, have told investors in the past about dealing with inflation (psst: both say you need to keep investing in stocks.) Here (and below) are Bankrate’s list of featured investing products for September. Suze Orman: “Plan on many costs being double what they are today, and keep investing in stocks.”

  • September was a terrible month for stocks. Here’s what you can expect in October.

    According to the bull and bear market calendar back to 1900 maintained by Ned Davis Research, nine changes to the U.S. market’s major trend occurred in October. The average number of trend changes across all months is between six and seven. It is true that an above-average number of bear markets in the Ned Davis Research calendar did come to an end during October: eight, versus an all-month average of between three and four.

  • Cathie Wood is Dumping These 15 Stocks

    In this article, we discuss the 15 stocks Cathie Wood is dumping. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of these stocks, go directly to Cathie Wood is Dumping These 5 Stocks. The portfolio value of ARK Investment Management, the New York-based hedge fund managed by Cathie Wood, has increased from over $50 billion […]

  • Tips on Declining Rental Car Insurance With Your Credit Card (Even If You Don’t Have a Car)

    When you rent a car, the rep will probably try to sell you extra coverage that people commonly refer to as rental insurance. It's not really insurance -- every car in every rental fleet is already...

  • Should I do that Roth IRA conversion before Congress bans them?

    A reader has just written in urging me to take another look at Roth IRAs. This follows my previous column, in which I said I was wary of them, partly because I figured I’ll be paying a lower tax rate in retirement than I am while I’m working. “The tax rate is not the issue; it’s the amount of tax you will be paying,” he reminds me.

  • 2 Dividend Stocks Under $10 With at Least 11% Dividend Yield

    Down at the bottom, investors get into the market for the same reason: to make money. And that drive will push them to find an equity strategy that ensures solid returns, no matter what the markets do. The conventional wisdom will suggest two such strategies: buying stocks when they’re priced low, and getting into dividend stocks. The first is self-explanatory. Low priced stocks have more room for share appreciation, and Wall Street’s analysts are always on the lookout for solid buys with a low

  • Coinbase says hackers stole cryptocurrency from at least 6,000 customers

    Unauthorized third parties exploited a flaw in the company's SMS account recovery process to gain access to the accounts, and transfer funds to crypto wallets not associated with Coinbase, the company said. "We immediately fixed the flaw and have worked with these customers to regain control of their accounts and reimburse them for the funds they lost," a Coinbase spokesperson said on Friday.

  • Chinese Real Estate Crisis Spreads to Sweden: Evergrande Update

    (Bloomberg) -- China Evergrande Group’s financial woes have reached Sweden, with a unit of the company’s electric-vehicle arm in talks to find new backers after cutting 300 jobs. Most Read from BloombergWall Street Titans Warn of the Next Big Risks for InvestorsAn Unapologetic Old Boys’ Network Is Costing Australia BillionsThe Unstoppable Appeal of Highway ExpansionThe Country That Makes Breakfast for the World Is Plagued by Fire, Frost and DroughtHSBC Bets Big on China as Pressure Mounts in Lon

  • 3 Marijuana Stocks to Buy and Hold for the Next 10 Years

    While some popular cannabis companies have sorely disappointed investors, these stocks have what it takes to keep generating returns for the long term.

  • Tech giants brace for impact in India as new payments rule goes into effect

    Apple, Sony, Google, Zoom, PayPal and several other tech companies as well as scores of banks have cautioned customers and partners in India to expect a surge in declined transactions as the world’s second-largest internet market’s central bank enforces a new directive for the way recurring payments are processed in the country. The Reserve Bank of India’s directive, which goes into effect on Friday, requires banks, financial institutions and payment gateways to obtain additional approval for auto-renewables transactions worth over 5,000 Indian rupees ($67) from users by conducting notifications, e-mandates and Additional Factors of Authentication (AFA).

  • In today's low-rate world, Warren Buffett holds these stocks for the fat yields

    Still earning peanuts in your savings account? These 3 income stocks might help.

  • California debt up to $21,100 per taxpayer: Report

    California’s public debt burden has risen to tens of thousands of dollars for each taxpayer in the state.

  • This Reliable Dividend Utility Looks Cheap

    The yield on this utility stock has spiked in recent months, and now the stock is starting to look pretty attractive to dividend investors.

  • BofA warns oil could hit $100 this winter and spur crisis — protect yourself this way

    BofA's red flag could mean a huge profit opportunity for investors.

  • Shelbyville woman, BBB warn of Amazon shopping scam

    WRTV Investigates spoke with a Shelbyville woman who wants to warn others about a scam.

  • How Much Money Should You Have in Your Brokerage Account by Age 60?

    Fidelity Investments recommends that workers save up enough money by age 67 to replace 10 times the amount of their ending salary. Many people have access to a 401(k) plan through work, and those who don't often open an IRA, or individual retirement account, instead. Both 401(k)s and IRAs are specifically earmarked for retirement, and as such, they come with certain rules.