These 4 Measures Indicate That Millennium & Copthorne Hotels New Zealand (NZSE:MCK) Is Using Debt Reasonably Well

David Iben put it well when he said, 'Volatility is not a risk we care about. What we care about is avoiding the permanent loss of capital.' So it seems the smart money knows that debt - which is usually involved in bankruptcies - is a very important factor, when you assess how risky a company is. Importantly, Millennium & Copthorne Hotels New Zealand Limited (NZSE:MCK) does carry debt. But the more important question is: how much risk is that debt creating?

When Is Debt A Problem?

Debt is a tool to help businesses grow, but if a business is incapable of paying off its lenders, then it exists at their mercy. In the worst case scenario, a company can go bankrupt if it cannot pay its creditors. However, a more usual (but still expensive) situation is where a company must dilute shareholders at a cheap share price simply to get debt under control. Of course, the upside of debt is that it often represents cheap capital, especially when it replaces dilution in a company with the ability to reinvest at high rates of return. When we examine debt levels, we first consider both cash and debt levels, together.

What Is Millennium & Copthorne Hotels New Zealand's Net Debt?

The image below, which you can click on for greater detail, shows that Millennium & Copthorne Hotels New Zealand had debt of NZ$3.00m at the end of June 2021, a reduction from NZ$67.3m over a year. But on the other hand it also has NZ$225.8m in cash, leading to a NZ$222.8m net cash position.

How Healthy Is Millennium & Copthorne Hotels New Zealand's Balance Sheet?

According to the last reported balance sheet, Millennium & Copthorne Hotels New Zealand had liabilities of NZ$34.0m due within 12 months, and liabilities of NZ$76.7m due beyond 12 months. Offsetting this, it had NZ$225.8m in cash and NZ$10.9m in receivables that were due within 12 months. So it actually has NZ$126.1m more liquid assets than total liabilities.

This surplus strongly suggests that Millennium & Copthorne Hotels New Zealand has a rock-solid balance sheet (and the debt is of no concern whatsoever). With this in mind one could posit that its balance sheet means the company is able to handle some adversity. Succinctly put, Millennium & Copthorne Hotels New Zealand boasts net cash, so it's fair to say it does not have a heavy debt load!

It is just as well that Millennium & Copthorne Hotels New Zealand's load is not too heavy, because its EBIT was down 20% over the last year. When a company sees its earnings tank, it can sometimes find its relationships with its lenders turn sour. When analysing debt levels, the balance sheet is the obvious place to start. But it is Millennium & Copthorne Hotels New Zealand's earnings that will influence how the balance sheet holds up in the future. So if you're keen to discover more about its earnings, it might be worth checking out this graph of its long term earnings trend.

But our final consideration is also important, because a company cannot pay debt with paper profits; it needs cold hard cash. Millennium & Copthorne Hotels New Zealand may have net cash on the balance sheet, but it is still interesting to look at how well the business converts its earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) to free cash flow, because that will influence both its need for, and its capacity to manage debt. Over the last three years, Millennium & Copthorne Hotels New Zealand actually produced more free cash flow than EBIT. That sort of strong cash conversion gets us as excited as the crowd when the beat drops at a Daft Punk concert.

Summing up

While it is always sensible to investigate a company's debt, in this case Millennium & Copthorne Hotels New Zealand has NZ$222.8m in net cash and a decent-looking balance sheet. The cherry on top was that in converted 102% of that EBIT to free cash flow, bringing in NZ$103m. So we don't think Millennium & Copthorne Hotels New Zealand's use of debt is risky. When analysing debt levels, the balance sheet is the obvious place to start. But ultimately, every company can contain risks that exist outside of the balance sheet. These risks can be hard to spot. Every company has them, and we've spotted 1 warning sign for Millennium & Copthorne Hotels New Zealand you should know about.

