These 4 Measures Indicate That N R Agarwal Industries (NSE:NRAGRINDQ) Is Using Debt Extensively

David Iben put it well when he said, 'Volatility is not a risk we care about. What we care about is avoiding the permanent loss of capital.' So it might be obvious that you need to consider debt, when you think about how risky any given stock is, because too much debt can sink a company. We can see that N R Agarwal Industries Limited (NSE:NRAGRINDQ) does use debt in its business. But the real question is whether this debt is making the company risky.

Why Does Debt Bring Risk?

Generally speaking, debt only becomes a real problem when a company can't easily pay it off, either by raising capital or with its own cash flow. If things get really bad, the lenders can take control of the business. While that is not too common, we often do see indebted companies permanently diluting shareholders because lenders force them to raise capital at a distressed price. By replacing dilution, though, debt can be an extremely good tool for businesses that need capital to invest in growth at high rates of return. The first step when considering a company's debt levels is to consider its cash and debt together.

What Is N R Agarwal Industries's Net Debt?

As you can see below, N R Agarwal Industries had ₹2.41b of debt, at March 2019, which is about the same the year before. You can click the chart for greater detail. However, because it has a cash reserve of ₹89.9m, its net debt is less, at about ₹2.32b.

How Strong Is N R Agarwal Industries's Balance Sheet?

We can see from the most recent balance sheet that N R Agarwal Industries had liabilities of ₹2.29b falling due within a year, and liabilities of ₹2.64b due beyond that. Offsetting these obligations, it had cash of ₹89.9m as well as receivables valued at ₹1.18b due within 12 months. So its liabilities outweigh the sum of its cash and (near-term) receivables by ₹3.65b.

Given this deficit is actually higher than the company's market capitalization of ₹2.75b, we think shareholders really should watch N R Agarwal Industries's debt levels, like a parent watching their child ride a bike for the first time. Hypothetically, extremely heavy dilution would be required if the company were forced to pay down its liabilities by raising capital at the current share price.

We measure a company's debt load relative to its earnings power by looking at its net debt divided by its earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) and by calculating how easily its earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) cover its interest expense (interest cover). This way, we consider both the absolute quantum of the debt, as well as the interest rates paid on it.

While N R Agarwal Industries's low debt to EBITDA ratio of 1.3 suggests only modest use of debt, the fact that EBIT only covered the interest expense by 4.3 last year does give us pause. But the interest payments are certainly sufficient to have us thinking about how affordable its debt is. N R Agarwal Industries grew its EBIT by 2.6% in the last year. That's far from incredible but it is a good thing, when it comes to paying off debt. The balance sheet is clearly the area to focus on when you are analysing debt. But you can't view debt in total isolation; since N R Agarwal Industries will need earnings to service that debt. So when considering debt, it's definitely worth looking at the earnings trend.