These 4 Measures Indicate That Nanfang Communication Holdings (HKG:1617) Is Using Debt Reasonably Well

Some say volatility, rather than debt, is the best way to think about risk as an investor, but Warren Buffett famously said that 'Volatility is far from synonymous with risk.' When we think about how risky a company is, we always like to look at its use of debt, since debt overload can lead to ruin. Importantly, Nanfang Communication Holdings Limited (HKG:1617) does carry debt. But the real question is whether this debt is making the company risky.

When Is Debt Dangerous?

Debt and other liabilities become risky for a business when it cannot easily fulfill those obligations, either with free cash flow or by raising capital at an attractive price. If things get really bad, the lenders can take control of the business. While that is not too common, we often do see indebted companies permanently diluting shareholders because lenders force them to raise capital at a distressed price. Of course, debt can be an important tool in businesses, particularly capital heavy businesses. When we examine debt levels, we first consider both cash and debt levels, together.

What Is Nanfang Communication Holdings's Net Debt?

As you can see below, at the end of December 2018, Nanfang Communication Holdings had CN¥323.0m of debt, up from CN¥181.0m a year ago. Click the image for more detail. But on the other hand it also has CN¥403.3m in cash, leading to a CN¥80.3m net cash position.

SEHK:1617 Historical Debt, August 14th 2019 More

A Look At Nanfang Communication Holdings's Liabilities

The latest balance sheet data shows that Nanfang Communication Holdings had liabilities of CN¥626.3m due within a year, and liabilities of CN¥18.7m falling due after that. On the other hand, it had cash of CN¥403.3m and CN¥602.4m worth of receivables due within a year. So it actually has CN¥360.6m more liquid assets than total liabilities.

This surplus suggests that Nanfang Communication Holdings has a conservative balance sheet, and could probably eliminate its debt without much difficulty. Succinctly put, Nanfang Communication Holdings boasts net cash, so it's fair to say it does not have a heavy debt load!

Fortunately, Nanfang Communication Holdings grew its EBIT by 4.6% in the last year, making that debt load look even more manageable. The balance sheet is clearly the area to focus on when you are analysing debt. But it is Nanfang Communication Holdings's earnings that will influence how the balance sheet holds up in the future. So if you're keen to discover more about its earnings, it might be worth checking out this graph of its long term earnings trend.

Finally, while the tax-man may adore accounting profits, lenders only accept cold hard cash. While Nanfang Communication Holdings has net cash on its balance sheet, it's still worth taking a look at its ability to convert earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) to free cash flow, to help us understand how quickly it is building (or eroding) that cash balance. Over the last three years, Nanfang Communication Holdings reported free cash flow worth 20% of its EBIT, which is really quite low. That limp level of cash conversion undermines its ability to manage and pay down debt.

Summing up

While we empathize with investors who find debt concerning, you should keep in mind that Nanfang Communication Holdings has net cash of CN¥80m, as well as more liquid assets than liabilities. And it also grew its EBIT by 4.6% over the last year. So we are not troubled with Nanfang Communication Holdings's debt use. Above most other metrics, we think its important to track how fast earnings per share is growing, if at all. If you've also come to that realization, you're in luck, because today you can view this interactive graph of Nanfang Communication Holdings's earnings per share history for free.