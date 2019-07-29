These 4 Measures Indicate That NWS Holdings (HKG:659) Is Using Debt Reasonably Well

Some say volatility, rather than debt, is the best way to think about risk as an investor, but Warren Buffett famously said that 'Volatility is far from synonymous with risk.' So it might be obvious that you need to consider debt, when you think about how risky any given stock is, because too much debt can sink a company. As with many other companies NWS Holdings Limited (HKG:659) makes use of debt. But the more important question is: how much risk is that debt creating?

Why Does Debt Bring Risk?

Generally speaking, debt only becomes a real problem when a company can't easily pay it off, either by raising capital or with its own cash flow. Ultimately, if the company can't fulfill its legal obligations to repay debt, shareholders could walk away with nothing. However, a more common (but still painful) scenario is that it has to raise new equity capital at a low price, thus permanently diluting shareholders. Of course, the upside of debt is that it often represents cheap capital, especially when it replaces dilution in a company with the ability to reinvest at high rates of return. When we think about a company's use of debt, we first look at cash and debt together.

How Much Debt Does NWS Holdings Carry?

As you can see below, NWS Holdings had HK$12.8b of debt, at December 2018, which is about the same the year before. You can click the chart for greater detail. However, it does have HK$7.28b in cash offsetting this, leading to net debt of about HK$5.54b.

SEHK:659 Historical Debt, July 29th 2019 More

A Look At NWS Holdings's Liabilities

According to the last reported balance sheet, NWS Holdings had liabilities of HK$14.7b due within 12 months, and liabilities of HK$12.6b due beyond 12 months. Offsetting this, it had HK$7.28b in cash and HK$14.3b in receivables that were due within 12 months. So its liabilities outweigh the sum of its cash and (near-term) receivables by HK$5.70b.

Since publicly traded NWS Holdings shares are worth a total of HK$57.9b, it seems unlikely that this level of liabilities would be a major threat. Having said that, it's clear that we should continue to monitor its balance sheet, lest it change for the worse.

In order to size up a company's debt relative to its earnings, we calculate its net debt divided by its earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) and its earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) divided by its interest expense (its interest cover). This way, we consider both the absolute quantum of the debt, as well as the interest rates paid on it.

NWS Holdings's net debt to EBITDA ratio of about 1.5 suggests only moderate use of debt. And its strong interest cover of 1k times, makes us even more comfortable. Unfortunately, NWS Holdings's EBIT flopped 20% over the last four quarters. If that sort of decline is not arrested, then the managing its debt will be harder than selling broccoli flavoured ice-cream for a premium. The balance sheet is clearly the area to focus on when you are analysing debt. But it is future earnings, more than anything, that will determine NWS Holdings's ability to maintain a healthy balance sheet going forward. So if you want to see what the professionals think, you might find this free report on analyst profit forecasts to be interesting.