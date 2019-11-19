These 4 Measures Indicate That Odfjell (OB:ODF) Is Using Debt Extensively

Some say volatility, rather than debt, is the best way to think about risk as an investor, but Warren Buffett famously said that 'Volatility is far from synonymous with risk. So it seems the smart money knows that debt - which is usually involved in bankruptcies - is a very important factor, when you assess how risky a company is. We can see that Odfjell SE (OB:ODF) does use debt in its business. But the real question is whether this debt is making the company risky.

When Is Debt A Problem?

Debt is a tool to help businesses grow, but if a business is incapable of paying off its lenders, then it exists at their mercy. In the worst case scenario, a company can go bankrupt if it cannot pay its creditors. However, a more common (but still painful) scenario is that it has to raise new equity capital at a low price, thus permanently diluting shareholders. Of course, debt can be an important tool in businesses, particularly capital heavy businesses. The first thing to do when considering how much debt a business uses is to look at its cash and debt together.

See our latest analysis for Odfjell

How Much Debt Does Odfjell Carry?

You can click the graphic below for the historical numbers, but it shows that Odfjell had US$1.09b of debt in September 2019, down from US$1.22b, one year before. However, it does have US$111.5m in cash offsetting this, leading to net debt of about US$981.0m.

OB:ODF Historical Debt, November 19th 2019 More

How Healthy Is Odfjell's Balance Sheet?

We can see from the most recent balance sheet that Odfjell had liabilities of US$336.2m falling due within a year, and liabilities of US$1.11b due beyond that. Offsetting these obligations, it had cash of US$111.5m as well as receivables valued at US$79.5m due within 12 months. So it has liabilities totalling US$1.25b more than its cash and near-term receivables, combined.

This deficit casts a shadow over the US$240.6m company, like a colossus towering over mere mortals. So we'd watch its balance sheet closely, without a doubt After all, Odfjell would likely require a major re-capitalisation if it had to pay its creditors today.

In order to size up a company's debt relative to its earnings, we calculate its net debt divided by its earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) and its earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) divided by its interest expense (its interest cover). The advantage of this approach is that we take into account both the absolute quantum of debt (with net debt to EBITDA) and the actual interest expenses associated with that debt (with its interest cover ratio).

Odfjell shareholders face the double whammy of a high net debt to EBITDA ratio (8.0), and fairly weak interest coverage, since EBIT is just 0.36 times the interest expense. The debt burden here is substantial. The silver lining is that Odfjell grew its EBIT by 111% last year, which nourishing like the idealism of youth. If that earnings trend continues it will make its debt load much more manageable in the future. When analysing debt levels, the balance sheet is the obvious place to start. But ultimately the future profitability of the business will decide if Odfjell can strengthen its balance sheet over time. So if you're focused on the future you can check out this free report showing analyst profit forecasts.