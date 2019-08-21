These 4 Measures Indicate That Oricon Enterprises (NSE:ORICON) Is Using Debt Extensively

The external fund manager backed by Berkshire Hathaway's Charlie Munger, Li Lu, makes no bones about it when he says 'The biggest investment risk is not the volatility of prices, but whether you will suffer a permanent loss of capital.' So it might be obvious that you need to consider debt, when you think about how risky any given stock is, because too much debt can sink a company. We note that Oricon Enterprises Limited (NSE:ORICON) does have debt on its balance sheet. But the real question is whether this debt is making the company risky.
Why Does Debt Bring Risk?
Debt is a tool to help businesses grow, but if a business is incapable of paying off its lenders, then it exists at their mercy. If things get really bad, the lenders can take control of the business. While that is not too common, we often do see indebted companies permanently diluting shareholders because lenders force them to raise capital at a distressed price. By replacing dilution, though, debt can be an extremely good tool for businesses that need capital to invest in growth at high rates of return. When we think about a company's use of debt, we first look at cash and debt together.
How Much Debt Does Oricon Enterprises Carry?
You can click the graphic below for the historical numbers, but it shows that Oricon Enterprises had ₹4.78b of debt in March 2019, down from ₹5.58b, one year before. However, because it has a cash reserve of ₹1.57b, its net debt is less, at about ₹3.21b.
A Look At Oricon Enterprises's Liabilities
We can see from the most recent balance sheet that Oricon Enterprises had liabilities of ₹5.40b falling due within a year, and liabilities of ₹2.07b due beyond that. Offsetting this, it had ₹1.57b in cash and ₹3.18b in receivables that were due within 12 months. So its liabilities outweigh the sum of its cash and (near-term) receivables by ₹2.71b.
This is a mountain of leverage relative to its market capitalization of ₹3.12b. Should its lenders demand that it shore up the balance sheet, shareholders would likely face severe dilution.
In order to size up a company's debt relative to its earnings, we calculate its net debt divided by its earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) and its earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) divided by its interest expense (its interest cover). This way, we consider both the absolute quantum of the debt, as well as the interest rates paid on it.
Oricon Enterprises has net debt worth 2.5 times EBITDA, which isn't too much, but its interest cover looks a bit on the low side, with EBIT at only 3.0 times the interest expense. In large part that's due to the company's significant depreciation and amortisation charges, which arguably mean its EBITDA is a very generous measure of earnings, and its debt may be more of a burden than it first appears. Notably, Oricon Enterprises's EBIT launched higher than Elon Musk, gaining a whopping 121% on last year. There's no doubt that we learn most about debt from the balance sheet. But you can't view debt in total isolation; since Oricon Enterprises will need earnings to service that debt. So when considering debt, it's definitely worth looking at the earnings trend. Click here for an interactive snapshot.
Finally, while the tax-man may adore accounting profits, lenders only accept cold hard cash. So the logical step is to look at the proportion of that EBIT that is matched by actual free cash flow. During the last three years, Oricon Enterprises burned a lot of cash. While investors are no doubt expecting a reversal of that situation in due course, it clearly does mean its use of debt is more risky.
Our View
We'd go so far as to say Oricon Enterprises's conversion of EBIT to free cash flow was disappointing. But on the bright side, its EBIT growth rate is a good sign, and makes us more optimistic. Once we consider all the factors above, together, it seems to us that Oricon Enterprises's debt is making it a bit risky. That's not necessarily a bad thing, but we'd generally feel more comfortable with less leverage. Over time, share prices tend to follow earnings per share, so if you're interested in Oricon Enterprises, you may well want to click here to check an interactive graph of its earnings per share history.
