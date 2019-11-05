These 4 Measures Indicate That Oriental Watch Holdings (HKG:398) Is Using Debt Safely

Legendary fund manager Li Lu (who Charlie Munger backed) once said, 'The biggest investment risk is not the volatility of prices, but whether you will suffer a permanent loss of capital. So it might be obvious that you need to consider debt, when you think about how risky any given stock is, because too much debt can sink a company. As with many other companies Oriental Watch Holdings Limited (HKG:398) makes use of debt. But the real question is whether this debt is making the company risky.

What Risk Does Debt Bring?

Generally speaking, debt only becomes a real problem when a company can't easily pay it off, either by raising capital or with its own cash flow. Ultimately, if the company can't fulfill its legal obligations to repay debt, shareholders could walk away with nothing. However, a more frequent (but still costly) occurrence is where a company must issue shares at bargain-basement prices, permanently diluting shareholders, just to shore up its balance sheet. Of course, the upside of debt is that it often represents cheap capital, especially when it replaces dilution in a company with the ability to reinvest at high rates of return. The first step when considering a company's debt levels is to consider its cash and debt together.

What Is Oriental Watch Holdings's Debt?

As you can see below, Oriental Watch Holdings had HK$63.4m of debt at March 2019, down from HK$75.3m a year prior. However, it does have HK$1.10b in cash offsetting this, leading to net cash of HK$1.04b.

A Look At Oriental Watch Holdings's Liabilities

The latest balance sheet data shows that Oriental Watch Holdings had liabilities of HK$192.6m due within a year, and liabilities of HK$2.00m falling due after that. On the other hand, it had cash of HK$1.10b and HK$96.8m worth of receivables due within a year. So it can boast HK$1.00b more liquid assets than total liabilities.

This surplus liquidity suggests that Oriental Watch Holdings's balance sheet could take a hit just as well as Homer Simpson's head can take a punch. On this basis we think its balance sheet is strong like a sleek panther or even a proud lion. Succinctly put, Oriental Watch Holdings boasts net cash, so it's fair to say it does not have a heavy debt load!

While Oriental Watch Holdings doesn't seem to have gained much on the EBIT line, at least earnings remain stable for now. When analysing debt levels, the balance sheet is the obvious place to start. But it is Oriental Watch Holdings's earnings that will influence how the balance sheet holds up in the future. So if you're keen to discover more about its earnings, it might be worth checking out this graph of its long term earnings trend.

Finally, a business needs free cash flow to pay off debt; accounting profits just don't cut it. While Oriental Watch Holdings has net cash on its balance sheet, it's still worth taking a look at its ability to convert earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) to free cash flow, to help us understand how quickly it is building (or eroding) that cash balance. Happily for any shareholders, Oriental Watch Holdings actually produced more free cash flow than EBIT over the last three years. That sort of strong cash conversion gets us as excited as the crowd when the beat drops at a Daft Punk concert.