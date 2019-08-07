These 4 Measures Indicate That Polaris Media (OB:POL) Is Using Debt Reasonably Well

Legendary fund manager Li Lu (who Charlie Munger backed) once said, 'The biggest investment risk is not the volatility of prices, but whether you will suffer a permanent loss of capital.' So it might be obvious that you need to consider debt, when you think about how risky any given stock is, because too much debt can sink a company. We note that Polaris Media ASA (OB:POL) does have debt on its balance sheet. But is this debt a concern to shareholders?

When Is Debt Dangerous?

Debt assists a business until the business has trouble paying it off, either with new capital or with free cash flow. In the worst case scenario, a company can go bankrupt if it cannot pay its creditors. However, a more usual (but still expensive) situation is where a company must dilute shareholders at a cheap share price simply to get debt under control. Of course, debt can be an important tool in businesses, particularly capital heavy businesses. The first step when considering a company's debt levels is to consider its cash and debt together.

See our latest analysis for Polaris Media

What Is Polaris Media's Debt?

You can click the graphic below for the historical numbers, but it shows that Polaris Media had kr202.3m of debt in March 2019, down from kr254.3m, one year before. But on the other hand it also has kr203.3m in cash, leading to a kr1.00m net cash position.

OB:POL Historical Debt, August 7th 2019 More

How Strong Is Polaris Media's Balance Sheet?

According to the last reported balance sheet, Polaris Media had liabilities of kr458.6m due within 12 months, and liabilities of kr696.8m due beyond 12 months. Offsetting these obligations, it had cash of kr203.3m as well as receivables valued at kr179.9m due within 12 months. So its liabilities total kr772.2m more than the combination of its cash and short-term receivables.

This deficit isn't so bad because Polaris Media is worth kr1.37b, and thus could probably raise enough capital to shore up its balance sheet, if the need arose. But we definitely want to keep our eyes open to indications that its debt is bringing too much risk. While it does have liabilities worth noting, Polaris Media also has more cash than debt, so we're pretty confident it can manage its debt safely.

But the other side of the story is that Polaris Media saw its EBIT decline by 6.7% over the last year. That sort of decline, if sustained, will obviously make debt harder to handle. There's no doubt that we learn most about debt from the balance sheet. But it is Polaris Media's earnings that will influence how the balance sheet holds up in the future. So when considering debt, it's definitely worth looking at the earnings trend. Click here for an interactive snapshot.

Finally, a company can only pay off debt with cold hard cash, not accounting profits. Polaris Media may have net cash on the balance sheet, but it is still interesting to look at how well the business converts its earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) to free cash flow, because that will influence both its need for, and its capacity to manage debt. Happily for any shareholders, Polaris Media actually produced more free cash flow than EBIT over the last three years. That sort of strong cash conversion gets us as excited as the crowd when the beat drops at a Daft Punk concert.

Summing up

Although Polaris Media's balance sheet isn't particularly strong, due to the total liabilities, it is clearly positive to see that it has net cash of kr1.0m. And it impressed us with free cash flow of kr92m, being 119% of its EBIT. So we don't have any problem with Polaris Media's use of debt. Another positive for shareholders is that it pays dividends. So if you like receiving those dividend payments, check Polaris Media's dividend history, without delay!