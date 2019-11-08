These 4 Measures Indicate That Propel Funeral Partners (ASX:PFP) Is Using Debt Reasonably Well

David Iben put it well when he said, 'Volatility is not a risk we care about. What we care about is avoiding the permanent loss of capital. So it seems the smart money knows that debt - which is usually involved in bankruptcies - is a very important factor, when you assess how risky a company is. As with many other companies Propel Funeral Partners Limited (ASX:PFP) makes use of debt. But is this debt a concern to shareholders?

Why Does Debt Bring Risk?

Debt and other liabilities become risky for a business when it cannot easily fulfill those obligations, either with free cash flow or by raising capital at an attractive price. Part and parcel of capitalism is the process of 'creative destruction' where failed businesses are mercilessly liquidated by their bankers. While that is not too common, we often do see indebted companies permanently diluting shareholders because lenders force them to raise capital at a distressed price. Of course, plenty of companies use debt to fund growth, without any negative consequences. The first thing to do when considering how much debt a business uses is to look at its cash and debt together.

How Much Debt Does Propel Funeral Partners Carry?

The image below, which you can click on for greater detail, shows that at June 2019 Propel Funeral Partners had debt of AU$12.9m, up from AU$410.0k in one year. However, it does have AU$5.29m in cash offsetting this, leading to net debt of about AU$7.61m.

How Healthy Is Propel Funeral Partners's Balance Sheet?

The latest balance sheet data shows that Propel Funeral Partners had liabilities of AU$66.9m due within a year, and liabilities of AU$21.7m falling due after that. On the other hand, it had cash of AU$5.29m and AU$53.3m worth of receivables due within a year. So it has liabilities totalling AU$30.0m more than its cash and near-term receivables, combined.

Of course, Propel Funeral Partners has a market capitalization of AU$300.2m, so these liabilities are probably manageable. However, we do think it is worth keeping an eye on its balance sheet strength, as it may change over time.

We measure a company's debt load relative to its earnings power by looking at its net debt divided by its earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) and by calculating how easily its earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) cover its interest expense (interest cover). Thus we consider debt relative to earnings both with and without depreciation and amortization expenses.

Propel Funeral Partners's net debt is only 0.32 times its EBITDA. And its EBIT easily covers its interest expense, being 21.4 times the size. So you could argue it is no more threatened by its debt than an elephant is by a mouse. Fortunately, Propel Funeral Partners grew its EBIT by 6.3% in the last year, making that debt load look even more manageable. When analysing debt levels, the balance sheet is the obvious place to start. But it is future earnings, more than anything, that will determine Propel Funeral Partners's ability to maintain a healthy balance sheet going forward. So if you want to see what the professionals think, you might find this free report on analyst profit forecasts to be interesting.