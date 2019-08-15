These 4 Measures Indicate That Rane Holdings (NSE:RANEHOLDIN) Is Using Debt Extensively

Legendary fund manager Li Lu (who Charlie Munger backed) once said, 'The biggest investment risk is not the volatility of prices, but whether you will suffer a permanent loss of capital.' When we think about how risky a company is, we always like to look at its use of debt, since debt overload can lead to ruin. Importantly, Rane Holdings Limited (NSE:RANEHOLDIN) does carry debt. But the more important question is: how much risk is that debt creating?

When Is Debt A Problem?

Generally speaking, debt only becomes a real problem when a company can't easily pay it off, either by raising capital or with its own cash flow. Ultimately, if the company can't fulfill its legal obligations to repay debt, shareholders could walk away with nothing. While that is not too common, we often do see indebted companies permanently diluting shareholders because lenders force them to raise capital at a distressed price. By replacing dilution, though, debt can be an extremely good tool for businesses that need capital to invest in growth at high rates of return. The first thing to do when considering how much debt a business uses is to look at its cash and debt together.

What Is Rane Holdings's Debt?

You can click the graphic below for the historical numbers, but it shows that as of March 2019 Rane Holdings had ₹5.77b of debt, an increase on ₹4.55b, over one year. However, because it has a cash reserve of ₹371.5m, its net debt is less, at about ₹5.40b.

How Strong Is Rane Holdings's Balance Sheet?

Zooming in on the latest balance sheet data, we can see that Rane Holdings had liabilities of ₹8.79b due within 12 months and liabilities of ₹2.26b due beyond that. On the other hand, it had cash of ₹371.5m and ₹4.91b worth of receivables due within a year. So its liabilities total ₹5.77b more than the combination of its cash and short-term receivables.

While this might seem like a lot, it is not so bad since Rane Holdings has a market capitalization of ₹12.8b, and so it could probably strengthen its balance sheet by raising capital if it needed to. However, it is still worthwhile taking a close look at its ability to pay off debt.

We measure a company's debt load relative to its earnings power by looking at its net debt divided by its earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) and by calculating how easily its earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) cover its interest expense (interest cover). Thus we consider debt relative to earnings both with and without depreciation and amortization expenses.

Rane Holdings has net debt worth 2.4 times EBITDA, which isn't too much, but its interest cover looks a bit on the low side, with EBIT at only 2.5 times the interest expense. In large part that's due to the company's significant depreciation and amortisation charges, which arguably mean its EBITDA is a very generous measure of earnings, and its debt may be more of a burden than it first appears. The bad news is that Rane Holdings saw its EBIT decline by 16% over the last year. If that sort of decline is not arrested, then the managing its debt will be harder than selling broccoli flavoured ice-cream for a premium. There's no doubt that we learn most about debt from the balance sheet. But it is Rane Holdings's earnings that will influence how the balance sheet holds up in the future. So when considering debt, it's definitely worth looking at the earnings trend. Click here for an interactive snapshot.