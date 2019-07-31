These 4 Measures Indicate That Rejlers (STO:REJL B) Is Using Debt Reasonably Well

The external fund manager backed by Berkshire Hathaway's Charlie Munger, Li Lu, makes no bones about it when he says 'The biggest investment risk is not the volatility of prices, but whether you will suffer a permanent loss of capital.' So it might be obvious that you need to consider debt, when you think about how risky any given stock is, because too much debt can sink a company. We can see that Rejlers AB (publ) (STO:REJL B) does use debt in its business. But the more important question is: how much risk is that debt creating?

When Is Debt Dangerous?

Debt assists a business until the business has trouble paying it off, either with new capital or with free cash flow. In the worst case scenario, a company can go bankrupt if it cannot pay its creditors. However, a more common (but still painful) scenario is that it has to raise new equity capital at a low price, thus permanently diluting shareholders. Having said that, the most common situation is where a company manages its debt reasonably well - and to its own advantage. The first step when considering a company's debt levels is to consider its cash and debt together.

How Much Debt Does Rejlers Carry?

As you can see below, Rejlers had kr129.1m of debt at June 2019, down from kr153.5m a year prior. But on the other hand it also has kr140.6m in cash, leading to a kr11.5m net cash position.

OM:REJL B Historical Debt, July 31st 2019 More

How Healthy Is Rejlers's Balance Sheet?

The latest balance sheet data shows that Rejlers had liabilities of kr594.6m due within a year, and liabilities of kr385.9m falling due after that. On the other hand, it had cash of kr140.6m and kr656.6m worth of receivables due within a year. So its liabilities total kr183.3m more than the combination of its cash and short-term receivables.

Given Rejlers has a market capitalization of kr1.52b, it's hard to believe these liabilities pose much threat. Having said that, it's clear that we should continue to monitor its balance sheet, lest it change for the worse. While it does have liabilities worth noting, Rejlers also has more cash than debt, so we're pretty confident it can manage its debt safely.

It was also good to see that despite losing money on the EBIT line last year, Rejlers turned things around in the last 12 months, delivering and EBIT of kr123m. The balance sheet is clearly the area to focus on when you are analysing debt. But it is future earnings, more than anything, that will determine Rejlers's ability to maintain a healthy balance sheet going forward. So if you're focused on the future you can check out this free report showing analyst profit forecasts.

Finally, a business needs free cash flow to pay off debt; accounting profits just don't cut it. While Rejlers has net cash on its balance sheet, it's still worth taking a look at its ability to convert earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) to free cash flow, to help us understand how quickly it is building (or eroding) that cash balance. Happily for any shareholders, Rejlers actually produced more free cash flow than EBIT over the last year. There's nothing better than incoming cash when it comes to staying in your lenders' good graces.

Summing up

While Rejlers does have more liabilities than liquid assets, it also has net cash of kr12m. The cherry on top was that in converted 126% of that EBIT to free cash flow, bringing in kr154m. So is Rejlers's debt a risk? It doesn't seem so to us. We'd be motivated to research the stock further if we found out that Rejlers insiders have bought shares recently. If you would too, then you're in luck, since today we're sharing our list of reported insider transactions for free.