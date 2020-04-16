These 4 Measures Indicate That Relatech (BIT:RLT) Is Using Debt Safely

Legendary fund manager Li Lu (who Charlie Munger backed) once said, 'The biggest investment risk is not the volatility of prices, but whether you will suffer a permanent loss of capital. It's only natural to consider a company's balance sheet when you examine how risky it is, since debt is often involved when a business collapses. We note that Relatech S.p.A. (BIT:RLT) does have debt on its balance sheet. But should shareholders be worried about its use of debt?

When Is Debt A Problem?

Debt assists a business until the business has trouble paying it off, either with new capital or with free cash flow. Part and parcel of capitalism is the process of 'creative destruction' where failed businesses are mercilessly liquidated by their bankers. However, a more frequent (but still costly) occurrence is where a company must issue shares at bargain-basement prices, permanently diluting shareholders, just to shore up its balance sheet. Of course, the upside of debt is that it often represents cheap capital, especially when it replaces dilution in a company with the ability to reinvest at high rates of return. When we think about a company's use of debt, we first look at cash and debt together.

What Is Relatech's Debt?

The image below, which you can click on for greater detail, shows that Relatech had debt of €1.76m at the end of December 2019, a reduction from €2.42m over a year. But on the other hand it also has €4.05m in cash, leading to a €2.30m net cash position.

BIT:RLT Historical Debt April 16th 2020

A Look At Relatech's Liabilities

The latest balance sheet data shows that Relatech had liabilities of €3.15m due within a year, and liabilities of €4.38m falling due after that. Offsetting this, it had €4.05m in cash and €4.93m in receivables that were due within 12 months. So it actually has €1.46m more liquid assets than total liabilities.

This surplus suggests that Relatech has a conservative balance sheet, and could probably eliminate its debt without much difficulty. Succinctly put, Relatech boasts net cash, so it's fair to say it does not have a heavy debt load!

Better yet, Relatech grew its EBIT by 112% last year, which is an impressive improvement. That boost will make it even easier to pay down debt going forward. The balance sheet is clearly the area to focus on when you are analysing debt. But it is future earnings, more than anything, that will determine Relatech's ability to maintain a healthy balance sheet going forward. So if you want to see what the professionals think, you might find this free report on analyst profit forecasts to be interesting.

Finally, a company can only pay off debt with cold hard cash, not accounting profits. Relatech may have net cash on the balance sheet, but it is still interesting to look at how well the business converts its earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) to free cash flow, because that will influence both its need for, and its capacity to manage debt. In the last three years, Relatech's free cash flow amounted to 38% of its EBIT, less than we'd expect. That weak cash conversion makes it more difficult to handle indebtedness.

Summing up

While it is always sensible to investigate a company's debt, in this case Relatech has €2.30m in net cash and a decent-looking balance sheet. And we liked the look of last year's 112% year-on-year EBIT growth. So is Relatech's debt a risk? It doesn't seem so to us. When analysing debt levels, the balance sheet is the obvious place to start. However, not all investment risk resides within the balance sheet - far from it. Consider risks, for instance. Every company has them, and we've spotted 2 warning signs for Relatech you should know about.