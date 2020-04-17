These 4 Measures Indicate That Royale Furniture Holdings (HKG:1198) Is Using Debt Extensively

David Iben put it well when he said, 'Volatility is not a risk we care about. What we care about is avoiding the permanent loss of capital. So it seems the smart money knows that debt - which is usually involved in bankruptcies - is a very important factor, when you assess how risky a company is. As with many other companies Royale Furniture Holdings Limited (HKG:1198) makes use of debt. But should shareholders be worried about its use of debt?

Why Does Debt Bring Risk?

Debt is a tool to help businesses grow, but if a business is incapable of paying off its lenders, then it exists at their mercy. In the worst case scenario, a company can go bankrupt if it cannot pay its creditors. However, a more frequent (but still costly) occurrence is where a company must issue shares at bargain-basement prices, permanently diluting shareholders, just to shore up its balance sheet. Having said that, the most common situation is where a company manages its debt reasonably well - and to its own advantage. When we think about a company's use of debt, we first look at cash and debt together.

What Is Royale Furniture Holdings's Net Debt?

The image below, which you can click on for greater detail, shows that Royale Furniture Holdings had debt of HK$279.9m at the end of December 2019, a reduction from HK$373.1m over a year. However, it does have HK$440.5m in cash offsetting this, leading to net cash of HK$160.6m.

SEHK:1198 Historical Debt April 17th 2020 More

How Healthy Is Royale Furniture Holdings's Balance Sheet?

We can see from the most recent balance sheet that Royale Furniture Holdings had liabilities of HK$456.6m falling due within a year, and liabilities of HK$284.0m due beyond that. On the other hand, it had cash of HK$440.5m and HK$22.4m worth of receivables due within a year. So it has liabilities totalling HK$277.7m more than its cash and near-term receivables, combined.

Since publicly traded Royale Furniture Holdings shares are worth a total of HK$3.38b, it seems unlikely that this level of liabilities would be a major threat. However, we do think it is worth keeping an eye on its balance sheet strength, as it may change over time. Despite its noteworthy liabilities, Royale Furniture Holdings boasts net cash, so it's fair to say it does not have a heavy debt load!

Unfortunately, Royale Furniture Holdings saw its EBIT slide 5.7% in the last twelve months. If earnings continue on that decline then managing that debt will be difficult like delivering hot soup on a unicycle. There's no doubt that we learn most about debt from the balance sheet. But you can't view debt in total isolation; since Royale Furniture Holdings will need earnings to service that debt. So when considering debt, it's definitely worth looking at the earnings trend. Click here for an interactive snapshot.

Finally, a business needs free cash flow to pay off debt; accounting profits just don't cut it. While Royale Furniture Holdings has net cash on its balance sheet, it's still worth taking a look at its ability to convert earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) to free cash flow, to help us understand how quickly it is building (or eroding) that cash balance. Over the last three years, Royale Furniture Holdings saw substantial negative free cash flow, in total. While that may be a result of expenditure for growth, it does make the debt far more risky.