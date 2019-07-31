These 4 Measures Indicate That Schlatter Industries (VTX:STRN) Is Using Debt Safely

Howard Marks put it nicely when he said that, rather than worrying about share price volatility, 'The possibility of permanent loss is the risk I worry about... and every practical investor I know worries about.' When we think about how risky a company is, we always like to look at its use of debt, since debt overload can lead to ruin. Importantly, Schlatter Industries AG (VTX:STRN) does carry debt. But is this debt a concern to shareholders?

When Is Debt Dangerous?

Generally speaking, debt only becomes a real problem when a company can't easily pay it off, either by raising capital or with its own cash flow. If things get really bad, the lenders can take control of the business. However, a more frequent (but still costly) occurrence is where a company must issue shares at bargain-basement prices, permanently diluting shareholders, just to shore up its balance sheet. Having said that, the most common situation is where a company manages its debt reasonably well - and to its own advantage. When we think about a company's use of debt, we first look at cash and debt together.

How Much Debt Does Schlatter Industries Carry?

As you can see below, at the end of December 2018, Schlatter Industries had CHF1.06m of debt, up from CHF267.0k a year ago. Click the image for more detail. However, its balance sheet shows it holds CHF13.6m in cash, so it actually has CHF12.5m net cash.

How Strong Is Schlatter Industries's Balance Sheet?

The latest balance sheet data shows that Schlatter Industries had liabilities of CHF24.9m due within a year, and liabilities of CHF4.88m falling due after that. Offsetting these obligations, it had cash of CHF13.6m as well as receivables valued at CHF21.9m due within 12 months. So it actually has CHF5.59m more liquid assets than total liabilities.

This short term liquidity is a sign that Schlatter Industries could probably pay off its debt with ease, as its balance sheet is far from stretched. Simply put, the fact that Schlatter Industries has more cash than debt is arguably a good indication that it can manage its debt safely.

In addition to that, we're happy to report that Schlatter Industries has boosted its EBIT by 36%, thus reducing the spectre of future debt repayments. The balance sheet is clearly the area to focus on when you are analysing debt. But you can't view debt in total isolation; since Schlatter Industries will need earnings to service that debt. So when considering debt, it's definitely worth looking at the earnings trend. Click here for an interactive snapshot.

But our final consideration is also important, because a company cannot pay debt with paper profits; it needs cold hard cash. Schlatter Industries may have net cash on the balance sheet, but it is still interesting to look at how well the business converts its earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) to free cash flow, because that will influence both its need for, and its capacity to manage debt. Over the last three years, Schlatter Industries actually produced more free cash flow than EBIT. There's nothing better than incoming cash when it comes to staying in your lenders' good graces.

Summing up

While it is always sensible to investigate a company's debt, in this case Schlatter Industries has CHF12m in net cash and a decent-looking balance sheet. The cherry on top was that in converted 147% of that EBIT to free cash flow, bringing in CHF2.1m. So we don't think Schlatter Industries's use of debt is risky. Over time, share prices tend to follow earnings per share, so if you're interested in Schlatter Industries, you may well want to click here to check an interactive graph of its earnings per share history.