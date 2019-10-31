These 4 Measures Indicate That Shilpa Medicare (NSE:SHILPAMED) Is Using Debt Extensively

Howard Marks put it nicely when he said that, rather than worrying about share price volatility, 'The possibility of permanent loss is the risk I worry about... and every practical investor I know worries about. So it might be obvious that you need to consider debt, when you think about how risky any given stock is, because too much debt can sink a company. Importantly, Shilpa Medicare Limited (NSE:SHILPAMED) does carry debt. But is this debt a concern to shareholders?

When Is Debt Dangerous?

Debt assists a business until the business has trouble paying it off, either with new capital or with free cash flow. In the worst case scenario, a company can go bankrupt if it cannot pay its creditors. However, a more frequent (but still costly) occurrence is where a company must issue shares at bargain-basement prices, permanently diluting shareholders, just to shore up its balance sheet. Of course, the upside of debt is that it often represents cheap capital, especially when it replaces dilution in a company with the ability to reinvest at high rates of return. When we think about a company's use of debt, we first look at cash and debt together.

What Is Shilpa Medicare's Debt?

As you can see below, Shilpa Medicare had ₹1.68b of debt, at March 2019, which is about the same the year before. You can click the chart for greater detail. However, because it has a cash reserve of ₹1.04b, its net debt is less, at about ₹635.1m.

NSEI:SHILPAMED Historical Debt, October 31st 2019 More

How Strong Is Shilpa Medicare's Balance Sheet?

We can see from the most recent balance sheet that Shilpa Medicare had liabilities of ₹2.54b falling due within a year, and liabilities of ₹1.67b due beyond that. Offsetting these obligations, it had cash of ₹1.04b as well as receivables valued at ₹2.46b due within 12 months. So its liabilities outweigh the sum of its cash and (near-term) receivables by ₹704.0m.

Given Shilpa Medicare has a market capitalization of ₹22.2b, it's hard to believe these liabilities pose much threat. But there are sufficient liabilities that we would certainly recommend shareholders continue to monitor the balance sheet, going forward.

In order to size up a company's debt relative to its earnings, we calculate its net debt divided by its earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) and its earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) divided by its interest expense (its interest cover). The advantage of this approach is that we take into account both the absolute quantum of debt (with net debt to EBITDA) and the actual interest expenses associated with that debt (with its interest cover ratio).

Shilpa Medicare's net debt is only 0.51 times its EBITDA. And its EBIT covers its interest expense a whopping 19.2 times over. So we're pretty relaxed about its super-conservative use of debt. The modesty of its debt load may become crucial for Shilpa Medicare if management cannot prevent a repeat of the 40% cut to EBIT over the last year. Falling earnings (if the trend continues) could eventually make even modest debt quite risky. There's no doubt that we learn most about debt from the balance sheet. But it is future earnings, more than anything, that will determine Shilpa Medicare's ability to maintain a healthy balance sheet going forward. So if you're focused on the future you can check out this free report showing analyst profit forecasts.