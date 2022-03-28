These 4 Measures Indicate That Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG) Is Using Debt Reasonably Well

Legendary fund manager Li Lu (who Charlie Munger backed) once said, 'The biggest investment risk is not the volatility of prices, but whether you will suffer a permanent loss of capital.' It's only natural to consider a company's balance sheet when you examine how risky it is, since debt is often involved when a business collapses. We note that Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG) does have debt on its balance sheet. But should shareholders be worried about its use of debt?

What Risk Does Debt Bring?

Debt and other liabilities become risky for a business when it cannot easily fulfill those obligations, either with free cash flow or by raising capital at an attractive price. In the worst case scenario, a company can go bankrupt if it cannot pay its creditors. However, a more frequent (but still costly) occurrence is where a company must issue shares at bargain-basement prices, permanently diluting shareholders, just to shore up its balance sheet. Having said that, the most common situation is where a company manages its debt reasonably well - and to its own advantage. The first thing to do when considering how much debt a business uses is to look at its cash and debt together.

What Is Signet Jewelers's Debt?

The chart below, which you can click on for greater detail, shows that Signet Jewelers had US$147.1m in debt in January 2022; about the same as the year before. But it also has US$1.42b in cash to offset that, meaning it has US$1.27b net cash.

How Healthy Is Signet Jewelers' Balance Sheet?

The latest balance sheet data shows that Signet Jewelers had liabilities of US$2.07b due within a year, and liabilities of US$2.29b falling due after that. On the other hand, it had cash of US$1.42b and US$41.5m worth of receivables due within a year. So its liabilities outweigh the sum of its cash and (near-term) receivables by US$2.90b.

This is a mountain of leverage relative to its market capitalization of US$3.87b. This suggests shareholders would be heavily diluted if the company needed to shore up its balance sheet in a hurry. While it does have liabilities worth noting, Signet Jewelers also has more cash than debt, so we're pretty confident it can manage its debt safely.

Better yet, Signet Jewelers grew its EBIT by 505% last year, which is an impressive improvement. If maintained that growth will make the debt even more manageable in the years ahead. There's no doubt that we learn most about debt from the balance sheet. But ultimately the future profitability of the business will decide if Signet Jewelers can strengthen its balance sheet over time. So if you're focused on the future you can check out this free report showing analyst profit forecasts.

Finally, while the tax-man may adore accounting profits, lenders only accept cold hard cash. While Signet Jewelers has net cash on its balance sheet, it's still worth taking a look at its ability to convert earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) to free cash flow, to help us understand how quickly it is building (or eroding) that cash balance. Happily for any shareholders, Signet Jewelers actually produced more free cash flow than EBIT over the last three years. That sort of strong cash generation warms our hearts like a puppy in a bumblebee suit.

Summing up

Although Signet Jewelers's balance sheet isn't particularly strong, due to the total liabilities, it is clearly positive to see that it has net cash of US$1.27b. And it impressed us with free cash flow of US$1.1b, being 205% of its EBIT. So we don't think Signet Jewelers's use of debt is risky. The balance sheet is clearly the area to focus on when you are analysing debt. But ultimately, every company can contain risks that exist outside of the balance sheet. These risks can be hard to spot. Every company has them, and we've spotted 2 warning signs for Signet Jewelers (of which 1 can't be ignored!) you should know about.

If, after all that, you're more interested in a fast growing company with a rock-solid balance sheet, then check out our list of net cash growth stocks without delay.

