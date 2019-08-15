These 4 Measures Indicate That SII (Société pour l'Informatique Industrielle) Société Anonyme (EPA:SII) Is Using Debt Reasonably Well

The external fund manager backed by Berkshire Hathaway's Charlie Munger, Li Lu, makes no bones about it when he says 'The biggest investment risk is not the volatility of prices, but whether you will suffer a permanent loss of capital.' So it seems the smart money knows that debt - which is usually involved in bankruptcies - is a very important factor, when you assess how risky a company is. Importantly, SII (Société pour l'Informatique Industrielle) Société Anonyme (EPA:SII) does carry debt. But the real question is whether this debt is making the company risky.

Why Does Debt Bring Risk?

Debt and other liabilities become risky for a business when it cannot easily fulfill those obligations, either with free cash flow or by raising capital at an attractive price. If things get really bad, the lenders can take control of the business. However, a more common (but still painful) scenario is that it has to raise new equity capital at a low price, thus permanently diluting shareholders. Of course, the upside of debt is that it often represents cheap capital, especially when it replaces dilution in a company with the ability to reinvest at high rates of return. The first thing to do when considering how much debt a business uses is to look at its cash and debt together.

How Much Debt Does SII (Société pour l'Informatique Industrielle) Société Anonyme Carry?

You can click the graphic below for the historical numbers, but it shows that SII (Société pour l'Informatique Industrielle) Société Anonyme had €45.8m of debt in March 2019, down from €64.0m, one year before. But it also has €80.2m in cash to offset that, meaning it has €34.4m net cash.

ENXTPA:SII Historical Debt, August 15th 2019 More

How Strong Is SII (Société pour l'Informatique Industrielle) Société Anonyme's Balance Sheet?

We can see from the most recent balance sheet that SII (Société pour l'Informatique Industrielle) Société Anonyme had liabilities of €185.8m falling due within a year, and liabilities of €31.3m due beyond that. Offsetting these obligations, it had cash of €80.2m as well as receivables valued at €215.9m due within 12 months. So it actually has €79.0m more liquid assets than total liabilities.

This excess liquidity suggests that SII (Société pour l'Informatique Industrielle) Société Anonyme is taking a careful approach to debt. Given it has easily adequate short term liquidity, we don't think it will have any issues with its lenders. Succinctly put, SII (Société pour l'Informatique Industrielle) Société Anonyme boasts net cash, so it's fair to say it does not have a heavy debt load!

Also good is that SII (Société pour l'Informatique Industrielle) Société Anonyme grew its EBIT at 19% over the last year, further increasing its ability to manage debt. When analysing debt levels, the balance sheet is the obvious place to start. But it is future earnings, more than anything, that will determine SII (Société pour l'Informatique Industrielle) Société Anonyme's ability to maintain a healthy balance sheet going forward. So if you're focused on the future you can check out this free report showing analyst profit forecasts.

Finally, while the tax-man may adore accounting profits, lenders only accept cold hard cash. SII (Société pour l'Informatique Industrielle) Société Anonyme may have net cash on the balance sheet, but it is still interesting to look at how well the business converts its earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) to free cash flow, because that will influence both its need for, and its capacity to manage debt. In the last three years, SII (Société pour l'Informatique Industrielle) Société Anonyme's free cash flow amounted to 44% of its EBIT, less than we'd expect. That's not great, when it comes to paying down debt.