These 4 Measures Indicate That Sika (VTX:SIKA) Is Using Debt Reasonably Well

Warren Buffett famously said, 'Volatility is far from synonymous with risk.' So it seems the smart money knows that debt - which is usually involved in bankruptcies - is a very important factor, when you assess how risky a company is. We note that Sika AG (VTX:SIKA) does have debt on its balance sheet. But is this debt a concern to shareholders?

What Risk Does Debt Bring?

Debt assists a business until the business has trouble paying it off, either with new capital or with free cash flow. Part and parcel of capitalism is the process of 'creative destruction' where failed businesses are mercilessly liquidated by their bankers. However, a more frequent (but still costly) occurrence is where a company must issue shares at bargain-basement prices, permanently diluting shareholders, just to shore up its balance sheet. Of course, debt can be an important tool in businesses, particularly capital heavy businesses. When we examine debt levels, we first consider both cash and debt levels, together.

What Is Sika's Debt?

You can click the graphic below for the historical numbers, but it shows that as of June 2019 Sika had CHF4.47b of debt, an increase on CHF3.08b, over one year. However, it does have CHF627.8m in cash offsetting this, leading to net debt of about CHF3.84b.

How Healthy Is Sika's Balance Sheet?

Zooming in on the latest balance sheet data, we can see that Sika had liabilities of CHF2.27b due within 12 months and liabilities of CHF5.04b due beyond that. On the other hand, it had cash of CHF627.8m and CHF1.72b worth of receivables due within a year. So it has liabilities totalling CHF4.96b more than its cash and near-term receivables, combined.

While this might seem like a lot, it is not so bad since Sika has a huge market capitalization of CHF18.0b, and so it could probably strengthen its balance sheet by raising capital if it needed to. But it's clear that we should definitely closely examine whether it can manage its debt without dilution.

We measure a company's debt load relative to its earnings power by looking at its net debt divided by its earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) and by calculating how easily its earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) cover its interest expense (interest cover). Thus we consider debt relative to earnings both with and without depreciation and amortization expenses.

Sika's net debt is 3.2 times its EBITDA, which is a significant but still reasonable amount of leverage. But its EBIT was about 24.0 times its interest expense, implying the company isn't really paying full freight on that debt. Even if not sustainable, that is a good sign. Notably Sika's EBIT was pretty flat over the last year. We would prefer to see some earnings growth, because that always helps diminish debt. The balance sheet is clearly the area to focus on when you are analysing debt. But it is future earnings, more than anything, that will determine Sika's ability to maintain a healthy balance sheet going forward. So if you're focused on the future you can check out this free report showing analyst profit forecasts.

Finally, a business needs free cash flow to pay off debt; accounting profits just don't cut it. So we always check how much of that EBIT is translated into free cash flow. During the last three years, Sika produced sturdy free cash flow equating to 59% of its EBIT, about what we'd expect. This cold hard cash means it can reduce its debt when it wants to.