These 4 Measures Indicate That Silver Touch Technologies (NSE:SILVERTUC) Is Using Debt Reasonably Well

Howard Marks put it nicely when he said that, rather than worrying about share price volatility, 'The possibility of permanent loss is the risk I worry about... and every practical investor I know worries about.' It's only natural to consider a company's balance sheet when you examine how risky it is, since debt is often involved when a business collapses. Importantly, Silver Touch Technologies Limited (NSE:SILVERTUC) does carry debt. But the real question is whether this debt is making the company risky.

When Is Debt A Problem?

Debt and other liabilities become risky for a business when it cannot easily fulfill those obligations, either with free cash flow or by raising capital at an attractive price. In the worst case scenario, a company can go bankrupt if it cannot pay its creditors. However, a more usual (but still expensive) situation is where a company must dilute shareholders at a cheap share price simply to get debt under control. Of course, plenty of companies use debt to fund growth, without any negative consequences. The first step when considering a company's debt levels is to consider its cash and debt together.

What Is Silver Touch Technologies's Net Debt?

As you can see below, at the end of March 2019, Silver Touch Technologies had ₹73.8m of debt, up from ₹26.3m a year ago. Click the image for more detail. However, it does have ₹98.9m in cash offsetting this, leading to net cash of ₹25.1m.

How Strong Is Silver Touch Technologies's Balance Sheet?

According to the last reported balance sheet, Silver Touch Technologies had liabilities of ₹546.3m due within 12 months, and liabilities of ₹22.6m due beyond 12 months. Offsetting these obligations, it had cash of ₹98.9m as well as receivables valued at ₹601.4m due within 12 months. So it can boast ₹131.4m more liquid assets than total liabilities.

This short term liquidity is a sign that Silver Touch Technologies could probably pay off its debt with ease, as its balance sheet is far from stretched. Simply put, the fact that Silver Touch Technologies has more cash than debt is arguably a good indication that it can manage its debt safely.

The good news is that Silver Touch Technologies has increased its EBIT by 8.4% over twelve months, which should ease any concerns about debt repayment. When analysing debt levels, the balance sheet is the obvious place to start. But you can't view debt in total isolation; since Silver Touch Technologies will need earnings to service that debt. So if you're keen to discover more about its earnings, it might be worth checking out this graph of its long term earnings trend.

Finally, while the tax-man may adore accounting profits, lenders only accept cold hard cash. While Silver Touch Technologies has net cash on its balance sheet, it's still worth taking a look at its ability to convert earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) to free cash flow, to help us understand how quickly it is building (or eroding) that cash balance. In the last three years, Silver Touch Technologies created free cash flow amounting to 9.2% of its EBIT, an uninspiring performance. For us, cash conversion that low sparks a little paranoia about is ability to extinguish debt.

Summing up

While it is always sensible to investigate a company's debt, in this case Silver Touch Technologies has ₹25m in net cash and a decent-looking balance sheet. On top of that, it increased its EBIT by 8.4% in the last twelve months. So we are not troubled with Silver Touch Technologies's debt use.