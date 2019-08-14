These 4 Measures Indicate That Sinopec Kantons Holdings (HKG:934) Is Using Debt Extensively

The external fund manager backed by Berkshire Hathaway's Charlie Munger, Li Lu, makes no bones about it when he says 'The biggest investment risk is not the volatility of prices, but whether you will suffer a permanent loss of capital.' So it seems the smart money knows that debt - which is usually involved in bankruptcies - is a very important factor, when you assess how risky a company is. Importantly, Sinopec Kantons Holdings Limited (HKG:934) does carry debt. But the more important question is: how much risk is that debt creating?

Why Does Debt Bring Risk?

Generally speaking, debt only becomes a real problem when a company can't easily pay it off, either by raising capital or with its own cash flow. In the worst case scenario, a company can go bankrupt if it cannot pay its creditors. However, a more frequent (but still costly) occurrence is where a company must issue shares at bargain-basement prices, permanently diluting shareholders, just to shore up its balance sheet. Having said that, the most common situation is where a company manages its debt reasonably well - and to its own advantage. When we think about a company's use of debt, we first look at cash and debt together.

What Is Sinopec Kantons Holdings's Debt?

As you can see below, Sinopec Kantons Holdings had HK$3.67b of debt at December 2018, down from HK$5.16b a year prior. However, it also had HK$320.7m in cash, and so its net debt is HK$3.35b.

A Look At Sinopec Kantons Holdings's Liabilities

According to the last reported balance sheet, Sinopec Kantons Holdings had liabilities of HK$4.25b due within 12 months, and liabilities of HK$150.4m due beyond 12 months. Offsetting this, it had HK$320.7m in cash and HK$1.04b in receivables that were due within 12 months. So it has liabilities totalling HK$3.03b more than its cash and near-term receivables, combined.

While this might seem like a lot, it is not so bad since Sinopec Kantons Holdings has a market capitalization of HK$7.51b, and so it could probably strengthen its balance sheet by raising capital if it needed to. However, it is still worthwhile taking a close look at its ability to pay off debt.

We measure a company's debt load relative to its earnings power by looking at its net debt divided by its earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) and by calculating how easily its earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) cover its interest expense (interest cover). Thus we consider debt relative to earnings both with and without depreciation and amortization expenses.

Sinopec Kantons Holdings has a debt to EBITDA ratio of 3.3 and its EBIT covered its interest expense 6.0 times. This suggests that while the debt levels are significant, we'd stop short of calling them problematic. The bad news is that Sinopec Kantons Holdings saw its EBIT decline by 15% over the last year. If earnings continue to decline at that rate then handling the debt will be more difficult than taking three children under 5 to a fancy pants restaurant. The balance sheet is clearly the area to focus on when you are analysing debt. But it is future earnings, more than anything, that will determine Sinopec Kantons Holdings's ability to maintain a healthy balance sheet going forward. So if you're focused on the future you can check out this free report showing analyst profit forecasts.