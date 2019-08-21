These 4 Measures Indicate That SITI - B&T Group (BIT:SITI) Is Using Debt Extensively

Some say volatility, rather than debt, is the best way to think about risk as an investor, but Warren Buffett famously said that 'Volatility is far from synonymous with risk.' So it might be obvious that you need to consider debt, when you think about how risky any given stock is, because too much debt can sink a company. We note that SITI - B&T Group S.p.A. (BIT:SITI) does have debt on its balance sheet. But the more important question is: how much risk is that debt creating?

Why Does Debt Bring Risk?

Debt and other liabilities become risky for a business when it cannot easily fulfill those obligations, either with free cash flow or by raising capital at an attractive price. Ultimately, if the company can't fulfill its legal obligations to repay debt, shareholders could walk away with nothing. However, a more usual (but still expensive) situation is where a company must dilute shareholders at a cheap share price simply to get debt under control. By replacing dilution, though, debt can be an extremely good tool for businesses that need capital to invest in growth at high rates of return. The first step when considering a company's debt levels is to consider its cash and debt together.

What Is SITI - B&T Group's Net Debt?

As you can see below, SITI - B&T Group had €47.5m of debt at December 2018, down from €54.7m a year prior. However, it does have €6.00m in cash offsetting this, leading to net debt of about €41.5m.

A Look At SITI - B&T Group's Liabilities

Zooming in on the latest balance sheet data, we can see that SITI - B&T Group had liabilities of €117.2m due within 12 months and liabilities of €30.4m due beyond that. On the other hand, it had cash of €6.00m and €95.0m worth of receivables due within a year. So its liabilities outweigh the sum of its cash and (near-term) receivables by €46.5m.

When you consider that this deficiency exceeds the company's €39.1m market capitalization, you might well be inclined to review the balance sheet, just like one might study a new partner's social media. Hypothetically, extremely heavy dilution would be required if the company were forced to pay down its liabilities by raising capital at the current share price.

We use two main ratios to inform us about debt levels relative to earnings. The first is net debt divided by earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA), while the second is how many times its earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) covers its interest expense (or its interest cover, for short). The advantage of this approach is that we take into account both the absolute quantum of debt (with net debt to EBITDA) and the actual interest expenses associated with that debt (with its interest cover ratio).

SITI - B&T Group's debt is 3.8 times its EBITDA, and its EBIT cover its interest expense 5.2 times over. This suggests that while the debt levels are significant, we'd stop short of calling them problematic. If SITI - B&T Group can keep growing EBIT at last year's rate of 20% over the last year, then it will find its debt load easier to manage. When analysing debt levels, the balance sheet is the obvious place to start. But ultimately the future profitability of the business will decide if SITI - B&T Group can strengthen its balance sheet over time. So if you want to see what the professionals think, you might find this free report on analyst profit forecasts to be interesting.