These 4 Measures Indicate That Société Marseillaise du Tunnel Prado Carénage (EPA:SMTPC) Is Using Debt Safely

Some say volatility, rather than debt, is the best way to think about risk as an investor, but Warren Buffett famously said that 'Volatility is far from synonymous with risk.' It's only natural to consider a company's balance sheet when you examine how risky it is, since debt is often involved when a business collapses. We note that Société Marseillaise du Tunnel Prado Carénage (EPA:SMTPC) does have debt on its balance sheet. But is this debt a concern to shareholders?

When Is Debt Dangerous?

Generally speaking, debt only becomes a real problem when a company can't easily pay it off, either by raising capital or with its own cash flow. In the worst case scenario, a company can go bankrupt if it cannot pay its creditors. However, a more common (but still painful) scenario is that it has to raise new equity capital at a low price, thus permanently diluting shareholders. Of course, the upside of debt is that it often represents cheap capital, especially when it replaces dilution in a company with the ability to reinvest at high rates of return. When we think about a company's use of debt, we first look at cash and debt together.

What Is Société Marseillaise du Tunnel Prado Carénage's Net Debt?

As you can see below, Société Marseillaise du Tunnel Prado Carénage had €9.61m of debt at December 2018, down from €14.7m a year prior. But it also has €40.7m in cash to offset that, meaning it has €31.0m net cash.

A Look At Société Marseillaise du Tunnel Prado Carénage's Liabilities

The latest balance sheet data shows that Société Marseillaise du Tunnel Prado Carénage had liabilities of €9.83m due within a year, and liabilities of €7.92m falling due after that. Offsetting these obligations, it had cash of €40.7m as well as receivables valued at €1.68m due within 12 months. So it actually has €24.6m more liquid assets than total liabilities.

This surplus suggests that Société Marseillaise du Tunnel Prado Carénage is using debt in a way that is appears to be both safe and conservative. Given it has easily adequate short term liquidity, we don't think it will have any issues with its lenders. Simply put, the fact that Société Marseillaise du Tunnel Prado Carénage has more cash than debt is arguably a good indication that it can manage its debt safely.

But the other side of the story is that Société Marseillaise du Tunnel Prado Carénage saw its EBIT decline by 7.8% over the last year. If earnings continue to decline at that rate the company may have increasing difficulty managing its debt load. When analysing debt levels, the balance sheet is the obvious place to start. But ultimately the future profitability of the business will decide if Société Marseillaise du Tunnel Prado Carénage can strengthen its balance sheet over time. So if you're focused on the future you can check out this free report showing analyst profit forecasts.

Finally, while the tax-man may adore accounting profits, lenders only accept cold hard cash. While Société Marseillaise du Tunnel Prado Carénage has net cash on its balance sheet, it's still worth taking a look at its ability to convert earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) to free cash flow, to help us understand how quickly it is building (or eroding) that cash balance. During the last three years, Société Marseillaise du Tunnel Prado Carénage generated free cash flow amounting to a very robust 92% of its EBIT, more than we'd expect. That puts it in a very strong position to pay down debt.