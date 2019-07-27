These 4 Measures Indicate That Speed Apparel Holding (HKG:8183) Is Using Debt Safely

David Iben put it well when he said, 'Volatility is not a risk we care about. What we care about is avoiding the permanent loss of capital.' When we think about how risky a company is, we always like to look at its use of debt, since debt overload can lead to ruin. We note that Speed Apparel Holding Limited (HKG:8183) does have debt on its balance sheet. But the more important question is: how much risk is that debt creating?

When Is Debt A Problem?

Debt and other liabilities become risky for a business when it cannot easily fulfill those obligations, either with free cash flow or by raising capital at an attractive price. Part and parcel of capitalism is the process of 'creative destruction' where failed businesses are mercilessly liquidated by their bankers. While that is not too common, we often do see indebted companies permanently diluting shareholders because lenders force them to raise capital at a distressed price. By replacing dilution, though, debt can be an extremely good tool for businesses that need capital to invest in growth at high rates of return. When we think about a company's use of debt, we first look at cash and debt together.

How Much Debt Does Speed Apparel Holding Carry?

As you can see below, Speed Apparel Holding had HK$262.0k of debt at March 2019, down from HK$384.0k a year prior. However, its balance sheet shows it holds HK$77.9m in cash, so it actually has HK$77.7m net cash.

A Look At Speed Apparel Holding's Liabilities

We can see from the most recent balance sheet that Speed Apparel Holding had liabilities of HK$32.0m falling due within a year, and liabilities of HK$310.0k due beyond that. Offsetting this, it had HK$77.9m in cash and HK$23.4m in receivables that were due within 12 months. So it can boast HK$69.0m more liquid assets than total liabilities.

This surplus suggests that Speed Apparel Holding is using debt in a way that is appears to be both safe and conservative. Given it has easily adequate short term liquidity, we don't think it will have any issues with its lenders. Succinctly put, Speed Apparel Holding boasts net cash, so it's fair to say it does not have a heavy debt load!

On top of that, Speed Apparel Holding grew its EBIT by 73% over the last twelve months, and that growth will make it easier to handle its debt. The balance sheet is clearly the area to focus on when you are analysing debt. But you can't view debt in total isolation; since Speed Apparel Holding will need earnings to service that debt. So if you're keen to discover more about its earnings, it might be worth checking out this graph of its long term earnings trend.

Finally, a company can only pay off debt with cold hard cash, not accounting profits. Speed Apparel Holding may have net cash on the balance sheet, but it is still interesting to look at how well the business converts its earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) to free cash flow, because that will influence both its need for, and its capacity to manage debt. During the last three years, Speed Apparel Holding produced sturdy free cash flow equating to 53% of its EBIT, about what we'd expect. This cold hard cash means it can reduce its debt when it wants to.

Summing up

While it is always sensible to investigate a company's debt, in this case Speed Apparel Holding has HK$78m in net cash and a decent-looking balance sheet. And it impressed us with its EBIT growth of 73% over the last year. So is Speed Apparel Holding's debt a risk? It doesn't seem so to us. Over time, share prices tend to follow earnings per share, so if you're interested in Speed Apparel Holding, you may well want to click here to check an interactive graph of its earnings per share history.