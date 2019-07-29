These 4 Measures Indicate That Svedbergs i Dalstorp (STO:SVED B) Is Using Debt Extensively

Legendary fund manager Li Lu (who Charlie Munger backed) once said, 'The biggest investment risk is not the volatility of prices, but whether you will suffer a permanent loss of capital.' So it seems the smart money knows that debt - which is usually involved in bankruptcies - is a very important factor, when you assess how risky a company is. We can see that Svedbergs i Dalstorp AB (STO:SVED B) does use debt in its business. But the more important question is: how much risk is that debt creating?

When Is Debt A Problem?

Debt assists a business until the business has trouble paying it off, either with new capital or with free cash flow. Part and parcel of capitalism is the process of 'creative destruction' where failed businesses are mercilessly liquidated by their bankers. However, a more usual (but still expensive) situation is where a company must dilute shareholders at a cheap share price simply to get debt under control. Having said that, the most common situation is where a company manages its debt reasonably well - and to its own advantage. The first step when considering a company's debt levels is to consider its cash and debt together.

Check out our latest analysis for Svedbergs i Dalstorp

What Is Svedbergs i Dalstorp's Debt?

The image below, which you can click on for greater detail, shows that at June 2019 Svedbergs i Dalstorp had debt of kr251.1m, up from kr206.2m in one year. However, because it has a cash reserve of kr30.8m, its net debt is less, at about kr220.3m.

OM:SVED B Historical Debt, July 29th 2019 More

How Strong Is Svedbergs i Dalstorp's Balance Sheet?

Zooming in on the latest balance sheet data, we can see that Svedbergs i Dalstorp had liabilities of kr233.8m due within 12 months and liabilities of kr151.2m due beyond that. Offsetting these obligations, it had cash of kr30.8m as well as receivables valued at kr145.6m due within 12 months. So its liabilities total kr208.6m more than the combination of its cash and short-term receivables.

While this might seem like a lot, it is not so bad since Svedbergs i Dalstorp has a market capitalization of kr488.5m, and so it could probably strengthen its balance sheet by raising capital if it needed to. But it's clear that we should definitely closely examine whether it can manage its debt without dilution.

We use two main ratios to inform us about debt levels relative to earnings. The first is net debt divided by earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA), while the second is how many times its earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) covers its interest expense (or its interest cover, for short). This way, we consider both the absolute quantum of the debt, as well as the interest rates paid on it.

Svedbergs i Dalstorp has a debt to EBITDA ratio of 3.6, which betrays significant debt, but is still pretty reasonable for most types of business. But its EBIT was about 17.8 times its interest expense, implying the company isn't really paying full freight on that debt. Even if not sustainable, that is a good sign. Importantly, Svedbergs i Dalstorp's EBIT fell a jaw-dropping 26% in the last twelve months. If that decline continues then paying off debt will be harder than selling foie gras at a vegan convention. The balance sheet is clearly the area to focus on when you are analysing debt. But it is Svedbergs i Dalstorp's earnings that will influence how the balance sheet holds up in the future. So when considering debt, it's definitely worth looking at the earnings trend. Click here for an interactive snapshot.