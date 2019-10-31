These 4 Measures Indicate That Television Broadcasts (HKG:511) Is Using Debt Reasonably Well

Howard Marks put it nicely when he said that, rather than worrying about share price volatility, 'The possibility of permanent loss is the risk I worry about... and every practical investor I know worries about. When we think about how risky a company is, we always like to look at its use of debt, since debt overload can lead to ruin. We can see that Television Broadcasts Limited (HKG:511) does use debt in its business. But should shareholders be worried about its use of debt?

When Is Debt Dangerous?

Debt and other liabilities become risky for a business when it cannot easily fulfill those obligations, either with free cash flow or by raising capital at an attractive price. Part and parcel of capitalism is the process of 'creative destruction' where failed businesses are mercilessly liquidated by their bankers. However, a more frequent (but still costly) occurrence is where a company must issue shares at bargain-basement prices, permanently diluting shareholders, just to shore up its balance sheet. Of course, the upside of debt is that it often represents cheap capital, especially when it replaces dilution in a company with the ability to reinvest at high rates of return. The first thing to do when considering how much debt a business uses is to look at its cash and debt together.

What Is Television Broadcasts's Debt?

As you can see below, Television Broadcasts had HK$2.56b of debt at June 2019, down from HK$3.34b a year prior. However, because it has a cash reserve of HK$1.17b, its net debt is less, at about HK$1.39b.

SEHK:511 Historical Debt, October 31st 2019 More

How Strong Is Television Broadcasts's Balance Sheet?

We can see from the most recent balance sheet that Television Broadcasts had liabilities of HK$815.3m falling due within a year, and liabilities of HK$2.73b due beyond that. On the other hand, it had cash of HK$1.17b and HK$2.08b worth of receivables due within a year. So its liabilities total HK$290.6m more than the combination of its cash and short-term receivables.

Of course, Television Broadcasts has a market capitalization of HK$5.56b, so these liabilities are probably manageable. Having said that, it's clear that we should continue to monitor its balance sheet, lest it change for the worse.

We measure a company's debt load relative to its earnings power by looking at its net debt divided by its earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) and by calculating how easily its earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) cover its interest expense (interest cover). The advantage of this approach is that we take into account both the absolute quantum of debt (with net debt to EBITDA) and the actual interest expenses associated with that debt (with its interest cover ratio).

Television Broadcasts's net debt to EBITDA ratio of about 1.6 suggests only moderate use of debt. And its strong interest cover of 1k times, makes us even more comfortable. Fortunately, Television Broadcasts grew its EBIT by 9.5% in the last year, making that debt load look even more manageable. There's no doubt that we learn most about debt from the balance sheet. But it is future earnings, more than anything, that will determine Television Broadcasts's ability to maintain a healthy balance sheet going forward. So if you want to see what the professionals think, you might find this free report on analyst profit forecasts to be interesting.