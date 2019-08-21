These 4 Measures Indicate That Tong Ren Tang Technologies (HKG:1666) Is Using Debt Reasonably Well

Some say volatility, rather than debt, is the best way to think about risk as an investor, but Warren Buffett famously said that 'Volatility is far from synonymous with risk.' When we think about how risky a company is, we always like to look at its use of debt, since debt overload can lead to ruin. Importantly, Tong Ren Tang Technologies Co. Ltd. (HKG:1666) does carry debt. But is this debt a concern to shareholders?

When Is Debt A Problem?

Debt is a tool to help businesses grow, but if a business is incapable of paying off its lenders, then it exists at their mercy. Ultimately, if the company can't fulfill its legal obligations to repay debt, shareholders could walk away with nothing. However, a more common (but still painful) scenario is that it has to raise new equity capital at a low price, thus permanently diluting shareholders. By replacing dilution, though, debt can be an extremely good tool for businesses that need capital to invest in growth at high rates of return. The first step when considering a company's debt levels is to consider its cash and debt together.

How Much Debt Does Tong Ren Tang Technologies Carry?

As you can see below, Tong Ren Tang Technologies had CN¥1.11b of debt, at December 2018, which is about the same the year before. You can click the chart for greater detail. But on the other hand it also has CN¥3.67b in cash, leading to a CN¥2.55b net cash position.

SEHK:1666 Historical Debt, August 21st 2019 More

How Healthy Is Tong Ren Tang Technologies's Balance Sheet?

Zooming in on the latest balance sheet data, we can see that Tong Ren Tang Technologies had liabilities of CN¥1.49b due within 12 months and liabilities of CN¥1.00b due beyond that. Offsetting these obligations, it had cash of CN¥3.67b as well as receivables valued at CN¥1.26b due within 12 months. So it can boast CN¥2.44b more liquid assets than total liabilities.

This excess liquidity suggests that Tong Ren Tang Technologies is taking a careful approach to debt. Because it has plenty of assets, it is unlikely to have trouble with its lenders. Simply put, the fact that Tong Ren Tang Technologies has more cash than debt is arguably a good indication that it can manage its debt safely.

Fortunately, Tong Ren Tang Technologies grew its EBIT by 2.6% in the last year, making that debt load look even more manageable. There's no doubt that we learn most about debt from the balance sheet. But ultimately the future profitability of the business will decide if Tong Ren Tang Technologies can strengthen its balance sheet over time. So if you're focused on the future you can check out this free report showing analyst profit forecasts.

Finally, a business needs free cash flow to pay off debt; accounting profits just don't cut it. While Tong Ren Tang Technologies has net cash on its balance sheet, it's still worth taking a look at its ability to convert earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) to free cash flow, to help us understand how quickly it is building (or eroding) that cash balance. Looking at the most recent three years, Tong Ren Tang Technologies recorded free cash flow of 25% of its EBIT, which is weaker than we'd expect. That weak cash conversion makes it more difficult to handle indebtedness.

Summing up

While we empathize with investors who find debt concerning, you should keep in mind that Tong Ren Tang Technologies has net cash of CN¥2.6b, as well as more liquid assets than liabilities. And it also grew its EBIT by 2.6% over the last year. So is Tong Ren Tang Technologies's debt a risk? It doesn't seem so to us. Above most other metrics, we think its important to track how fast earnings per share is growing, if at all. If you've also come to that realization, you're in luck, because today you can view this interactive graph of Tong Ren Tang Technologies's earnings per share history for free.