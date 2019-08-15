These 4 Measures Indicate That Troax Group (STO:TROAX) Is Using Debt Reasonably Well

The external fund manager backed by Berkshire Hathaway's Charlie Munger, Li Lu, makes no bones about it when he says 'The biggest investment risk is not the volatility of prices, but whether you will suffer a permanent loss of capital.' So it seems the smart money knows that debt - which is usually involved in bankruptcies - is a very important factor, when you assess how risky a company is. We note that Troax Group AB (publ) (STO:TROAX) does have debt on its balance sheet. But should shareholders be worried about its use of debt?

When Is Debt A Problem?

Debt and other liabilities become risky for a business when it cannot easily fulfill those obligations, either with free cash flow or by raising capital at an attractive price. Part and parcel of capitalism is the process of 'creative destruction' where failed businesses are mercilessly liquidated by their bankers. However, a more common (but still painful) scenario is that it has to raise new equity capital at a low price, thus permanently diluting shareholders. By replacing dilution, though, debt can be an extremely good tool for businesses that need capital to invest in growth at high rates of return. The first thing to do when considering how much debt a business uses is to look at its cash and debt together.

What Is Troax Group's Debt?

As you can see below, at the end of March 2019, Troax Group had €84.4m of debt, up from €76.9m a year ago. Click the image for more detail. However, it also had €24.8m in cash, and so its net debt is €59.6m.

How Healthy Is Troax Group's Balance Sheet?

Zooming in on the latest balance sheet data, we can see that Troax Group had liabilities of €27.3m due within 12 months and liabilities of €84.4m due beyond that. Offsetting this, it had €24.8m in cash and €35.8m in receivables that were due within 12 months. So its liabilities total €51.1m more than the combination of its cash and short-term receivables.

Of course, Troax Group has a market capitalization of €513.2m, so these liabilities are probably manageable. But there are sufficient liabilities that we would certainly recommend shareholders continue to monitor the balance sheet, going forward.

We measure a company's debt load relative to its earnings power by looking at its net debt divided by its earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) and by calculating how easily its earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) cover its interest expense (interest cover). Thus we consider debt relative to earnings both with and without depreciation and amortization expenses.

Troax Group's net debt to EBITDA ratio of about 1.7 suggests only moderate use of debt. And its commanding EBIT of 41.0 times its interest expense, implies the debt load is as light as a peacock feather. Troax Group grew its EBIT by 4.1% in the last year. That's far from incredible but it is a good thing, when it comes to paying off debt. The balance sheet is clearly the area to focus on when you are analysing debt. But it is future earnings, more than anything, that will determine Troax Group's ability to maintain a healthy balance sheet going forward. So if you want to see what the professionals think, you might find this free report on analyst profit forecasts to be interesting.