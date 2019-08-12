These 4 Measures Indicate That TUI (ETR:TUI1) Is Using Debt Extensively

The external fund manager backed by Berkshire Hathaway's Charlie Munger, Li Lu, makes no bones about it when he says 'The biggest investment risk is not the volatility of prices, but whether you will suffer a permanent loss of capital.' It's only natural to consider a company's balance sheet when you examine how risky it is, since debt is often involved when a business collapses. As with many other companies TUI AG (ETR:TUI1) makes use of debt. But the more important question is: how much risk is that debt creating?

What Risk Does Debt Bring?

Generally speaking, debt only becomes a real problem when a company can't easily pay it off, either by raising capital or with its own cash flow. If things get really bad, the lenders can take control of the business. However, a more common (but still painful) scenario is that it has to raise new equity capital at a low price, thus permanently diluting shareholders. Of course, the upside of debt is that it often represents cheap capital, especially when it replaces dilution in a company with the ability to reinvest at high rates of return. When we think about a company's use of debt, we first look at cash and debt together.

What Is TUI's Debt?

As you can see below, TUI had €1.76b of debt at March 2019, down from €1.98b a year prior. However, it also had €1.14b in cash, and so its net debt is €621.4m.

XTRA:TUI1 Historical Debt, August 12th 2019 More

A Look At TUI's Liabilities

Zooming in on the latest balance sheet data, we can see that TUI had liabilities of €7.75b due within 12 months and liabilities of €4.50b due beyond that. On the other hand, it had cash of €1.14b and €934.9m worth of receivables due within a year. So it has liabilities totalling €10.2b more than its cash and near-term receivables, combined.

This deficit casts a shadow over the €5.21b company, like a colossus towering over mere mortals. So we'd watch its balance sheet closely, without a doubt At the end of the day, TUI would probably need a major re-capitalization if its creditors were to demand repayment.

We measure a company's debt load relative to its earnings power by looking at its net debt divided by its earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) and by calculating how easily its earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) cover its interest expense (interest cover). This way, we consider both the absolute quantum of the debt, as well as the interest rates paid on it.

TUI's net debt is only 0.68 times its EBITDA. And its EBIT easily covers its interest expense, being 11.5 times the size. So you could argue it is no more threatened by its debt than an elephant is by a mouse. It is just as well that TUI's load is not too heavy, because its EBIT was down 30% over the last year. Falling earnings (if the trend continues) could eventually make even modest debt quite risky. When analysing debt levels, the balance sheet is the obvious place to start. But ultimately the future profitability of the business will decide if TUI can strengthen its balance sheet over time. So if you want to see what the professionals think, you might find this free report on analyst profit forecasts to be interesting.

But our final consideration is also important, because a company cannot pay debt with paper profits; it needs cold hard cash. So it's worth checking how much of that EBIT is backed by free cash flow. Looking at the most recent three years, TUI recorded free cash flow of 30% of its EBIT, which is weaker than we'd expect. That's not great, when it comes to paying down debt.