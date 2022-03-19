These 4 Measures Indicate That Velan (TSE:VLN) Is Using Debt Reasonably Well

Howard Marks put it nicely when he said that, rather than worrying about share price volatility, 'The possibility of permanent loss is the risk I worry about... and every practical investor I know worries about.' So it might be obvious that you need to consider debt, when you think about how risky any given stock is, because too much debt can sink a company. Importantly, Velan Inc. (TSE:VLN) does carry debt. But the more important question is: how much risk is that debt creating?

What Risk Does Debt Bring?

Generally speaking, debt only becomes a real problem when a company can't easily pay it off, either by raising capital or with its own cash flow. Ultimately, if the company can't fulfill its legal obligations to repay debt, shareholders could walk away with nothing. While that is not too common, we often do see indebted companies permanently diluting shareholders because lenders force them to raise capital at a distressed price. Of course, plenty of companies use debt to fund growth, without any negative consequences. The first thing to do when considering how much debt a business uses is to look at its cash and debt together.

What Is Velan's Net Debt?

As you can see below, Velan had US$47.3m of debt at November 2021, down from US$56.6m a year prior. However, its balance sheet shows it holds US$77.3m in cash, so it actually has US$30.0m net cash.

How Healthy Is Velan's Balance Sheet?

Zooming in on the latest balance sheet data, we can see that Velan had liabilities of US$213.8m due within 12 months and liabilities of US$60.7m due beyond that. Offsetting this, it had US$77.3m in cash and US$113.4m in receivables that were due within 12 months. So its liabilities outweigh the sum of its cash and (near-term) receivables by US$83.7m.

Velan has a market capitalization of US$170.8m, so it could very likely raise cash to ameliorate its balance sheet, if the need arose. However, it is still worthwhile taking a close look at its ability to pay off debt. While it does have liabilities worth noting, Velan also has more cash than debt, so we're pretty confident it can manage its debt safely.

Better yet, Velan grew its EBIT by 251% last year, which is an impressive improvement. That boost will make it even easier to pay down debt going forward. The balance sheet is clearly the area to focus on when you are analysing debt. But you can't view debt in total isolation; since Velan will need earnings to service that debt. So when considering debt, it's definitely worth looking at the earnings trend. Click here for an interactive snapshot.

But our final consideration is also important, because a company cannot pay debt with paper profits; it needs cold hard cash. Velan may have net cash on the balance sheet, but it is still interesting to look at how well the business converts its earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) to free cash flow, because that will influence both its need for, and its capacity to manage debt. During the last three years, Velan burned a lot of cash. While that may be a result of expenditure for growth, it does make the debt far more risky.

Summing up

Although Velan's balance sheet isn't particularly strong, due to the total liabilities, it is clearly positive to see that it has net cash of US$30.0m. And it impressed us with its EBIT growth of 251% over the last year. So we are not troubled with Velan's debt use. There's no doubt that we learn most about debt from the balance sheet. However, not all investment risk resides within the balance sheet - far from it. Be aware that Velan is showing 1 warning sign in our investment analysis , you should know about...

