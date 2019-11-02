These 4 Measures Indicate That VERBUND (VIE:VER) Is Using Debt Reasonably Well

David Iben put it well when he said, 'Volatility is not a risk we care about. What we care about is avoiding the permanent loss of capital. When we think about how risky a company is, we always like to look at its use of debt, since debt overload can lead to ruin. As with many other companies VERBUND AG (VIE:VER) makes use of debt. But the more important question is: how much risk is that debt creating?

Why Does Debt Bring Risk?

Debt and other liabilities become risky for a business when it cannot easily fulfill those obligations, either with free cash flow or by raising capital at an attractive price. In the worst case scenario, a company can go bankrupt if it cannot pay its creditors. However, a more frequent (but still costly) occurrence is where a company must issue shares at bargain-basement prices, permanently diluting shareholders, just to shore up its balance sheet. By replacing dilution, though, debt can be an extremely good tool for businesses that need capital to invest in growth at high rates of return. When we examine debt levels, we first consider both cash and debt levels, together.

View our latest analysis for VERBUND

What Is VERBUND's Net Debt?

As you can see below, VERBUND had €2.23b of debt at June 2019, down from €2.38b a year prior. However, because it has a cash reserve of €212.4m, its net debt is less, at about €2.01b.

WBAG:VER Historical Debt, November 2nd 2019 More

How Healthy Is VERBUND's Balance Sheet?

The latest balance sheet data shows that VERBUND had liabilities of €1.74b due within a year, and liabilities of €3.98b falling due after that. Offsetting this, it had €212.4m in cash and €701.2m in receivables that were due within 12 months. So it has liabilities totalling €4.81b more than its cash and near-term receivables, combined.

While this might seem like a lot, it is not so bad since VERBUND has a huge market capitalization of €16.9b, and so it could probably strengthen its balance sheet by raising capital if it needed to. However, it is still worthwhile taking a close look at its ability to pay off debt.

We measure a company's debt load relative to its earnings power by looking at its net debt divided by its earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) and by calculating how easily its earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) cover its interest expense (interest cover). The advantage of this approach is that we take into account both the absolute quantum of debt (with net debt to EBITDA) and the actual interest expenses associated with that debt (with its interest cover ratio).

VERBUND's net debt of 2.0 times EBITDA suggests graceful use of debt. And the alluring interest cover (EBIT of 7.7 times interest expense) certainly does not do anything to dispel this impression. VERBUND grew its EBIT by 8.1% in the last year. That's far from incredible but it is a good thing, when it comes to paying off debt. There's no doubt that we learn most about debt from the balance sheet. But it is future earnings, more than anything, that will determine VERBUND's ability to maintain a healthy balance sheet going forward. So if you're focused on the future you can check out this free report showing analyst profit forecasts.

But our final consideration is also important, because a company cannot pay debt with paper profits; it needs cold hard cash. So we always check how much of that EBIT is translated into free cash flow. Over the most recent three years, VERBUND recorded free cash flow worth 79% of its EBIT, which is around normal, given free cash flow excludes interest and tax. This free cash flow puts the company in a good position to pay down debt, when appropriate.