These 4 Measures Indicate That Videlio (EPA:VDLO) Is Using Debt Reasonably Well

Legendary fund manager Li Lu (who Charlie Munger backed) once said, 'The biggest investment risk is not the volatility of prices, but whether you will suffer a permanent loss of capital. So it might be obvious that you need to consider debt, when you think about how risky any given stock is, because too much debt can sink a company. We can see that Videlio SA (EPA:VDLO) does use debt in its business. But the real question is whether this debt is making the company risky.

When Is Debt A Problem?

Generally speaking, debt only becomes a real problem when a company can't easily pay it off, either by raising capital or with its own cash flow. In the worst case scenario, a company can go bankrupt if it cannot pay its creditors. However, a more common (but still painful) scenario is that it has to raise new equity capital at a low price, thus permanently diluting shareholders. By replacing dilution, though, debt can be an extremely good tool for businesses that need capital to invest in growth at high rates of return. The first thing to do when considering how much debt a business uses is to look at its cash and debt together.

Check out our latest analysis for Videlio

What Is Videlio's Debt?

You can click the graphic below for the historical numbers, but it shows that Videlio had €15.1m of debt in December 2019, down from €18.5m, one year before. However, its balance sheet shows it holds €37.4m in cash, so it actually has €22.3m net cash.

ENXTPA:VDLO Historical Debt April 9th 2020 More

How Strong Is Videlio's Balance Sheet?

According to the last reported balance sheet, Videlio had liabilities of €83.7m due within 12 months, and liabilities of €31.2m due beyond 12 months. On the other hand, it had cash of €37.4m and €30.7m worth of receivables due within a year. So its liabilities outweigh the sum of its cash and (near-term) receivables by €46.9m.

When you consider that this deficiency exceeds the company's €38.5m market capitalization, you might well be inclined to review the balance sheet intently. In the scenario where the company had to clean up its balance sheet quickly, it seems likely shareholders would suffer extensive dilution. Given that Videlio has more cash than debt, we're pretty confident it can handle its debt, despite the fact that it has a lot of liabilities in total.

Importantly, Videlio grew its EBIT by 68% over the last twelve months, and that growth will make it easier to handle its debt. There's no doubt that we learn most about debt from the balance sheet. But you can't view debt in total isolation; since Videlio will need earnings to service that debt. So if you're keen to discover more about its earnings, it might be worth checking out this graph of its long term earnings trend.

But our final consideration is also important, because a company cannot pay debt with paper profits; it needs cold hard cash. Videlio may have net cash on the balance sheet, but it is still interesting to look at how well the business converts its earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) to free cash flow, because that will influence both its need for, and its capacity to manage debt. During the last three years, Videlio generated free cash flow amounting to a very robust 99% of its EBIT, more than we'd expect. That positions it well to pay down debt if desirable to do so.