These 4 Measures Indicate That Viking Line ABP (HEL:VIK1V) Is Using Debt Extensively

David Iben put it well when he said, 'Volatility is not a risk we care about. What we care about is avoiding the permanent loss of capital.' So it seems the smart money knows that debt - which is usually involved in bankruptcies - is a very important factor, when you assess how risky a company is. Importantly, Viking Line ABP (HEL:VIK1V) does carry debt. But is this debt a concern to shareholders?
Why Does Debt Bring Risk?
Debt assists a business until the business has trouble paying it off, either with new capital or with free cash flow. Ultimately, if the company can't fulfill its legal obligations to repay debt, shareholders could walk away with nothing. However, a more frequent (but still costly) occurrence is where a company must issue shares at bargain-basement prices, permanently diluting shareholders, just to shore up its balance sheet. Of course, debt can be an important tool in businesses, particularly capital heavy businesses. When we examine debt levels, we first consider both cash and debt levels, together.
How Much Debt Does Viking Line ABP Carry?
As you can see below, Viking Line ABP had €139.5m of debt, at March 2019, which is about the same the year before. You can click the chart for greater detail. However, it also had €36.2m in cash, and so its net debt is €103.3m.
How Healthy Is Viking Line ABP's Balance Sheet?
We can see from the most recent balance sheet that Viking Line ABP had liabilities of €102.0m falling due within a year, and liabilities of €158.3m due beyond that. On the other hand, it had cash of €36.2m and €43.3m worth of receivables due within a year. So it has liabilities totalling €180.8m more than its cash and near-term receivables, combined.
This is a mountain of leverage relative to its market capitalization of €204.1m. This suggests shareholders would heavily diluted if the company needed to shore up its balance sheet in a hurry.
We use two main ratios to inform us about debt levels relative to earnings. The first is net debt divided by earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA), while the second is how many times its earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) covers its interest expense (or its interest cover, for short). The advantage of this approach is that we take into account both the absolute quantum of debt (with net debt to EBITDA) and the actual interest expenses associated with that debt (with its interest cover ratio).
Viking Line ABP's net debt is 3.2 times its EBITDA, which is a significant but still reasonable amount of leverage. However, its interest coverage of 1k is very high, suggesting that the interest expense may well rise in the future, even if there hasn't yet been a major cost attached to that debt. Shareholders should be aware that Viking Line ABP's EBIT was down 35% last year. If that decline continues then paying off debt will be harder than selling foie gras at a vegan convention. When analysing debt levels, the balance sheet is the obvious place to start. But it is Viking Line ABP's earnings that will influence how the balance sheet holds up in the future. So when considering debt, it's definitely worth looking at the earnings trend. Click here for an interactive snapshot.
Finally, a company can only pay off debt with cold hard cash, not accounting profits. So we clearly need to look at whether that EBIT is leading to corresponding free cash flow. Over the last three years, Viking Line ABP actually produced more free cash flow than EBIT. That sort of strong cash conversion gets us as excited as the crowd when the beat drops at a Daft Punk concert.
Our View
While Viking Line ABP's EBIT growth rate has us nervous. For example, its interest cover and conversion of EBIT to free cash flow give us some confidence in its ability to manage its debt. When we consider all the factors discussed, it seems to us that Viking Line ABP is taking some risks with its use of debt. While that debt can boost returns, we think the company has enough leverage now. Over time, share prices tend to follow earnings per share, so if you're interested in Viking Line ABP, you may well want to click here to check an interactive graph of its earnings per share history.
