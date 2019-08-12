These 4 Measures Indicate That Village Super Market (NASDAQ:VLGE.A) Is Using Debt Reasonably Well

Some say volatility, rather than debt, is the best way to think about risk as an investor, but Warren Buffett famously said that 'Volatility is far from synonymous with risk.' So it might be obvious that you need to consider debt, when you think about how risky any given stock is, because too much debt can sink a company. As with many other companies Village Super Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:VLGE.A) makes use of debt. But should shareholders be worried about its use of debt?

What Risk Does Debt Bring?

Debt is a tool to help businesses grow, but if a business is incapable of paying off its lenders, then it exists at their mercy. In the worst case scenario, a company can go bankrupt if it cannot pay its creditors. While that is not too common, we often do see indebted companies permanently diluting shareholders because lenders force them to raise capital at a distressed price. By replacing dilution, though, debt can be an extremely good tool for businesses that need capital to invest in growth at high rates of return. When we think about a company's use of debt, we first look at cash and debt together.

What Is Village Super Market's Debt?

You can click the graphic below for the historical numbers, but it shows that Village Super Market had US$7.03m of debt in April 2019, down from US$49.4m, one year before. However, its balance sheet shows it holds US$104.1m in cash, so it actually has US$97.1m net cash.

NasdaqGS:VLGE.A Historical Debt, August 12th 2019 More

A Look At Village Super Market's Liabilities

The latest balance sheet data shows that Village Super Market had liabilities of US$101.8m due within a year, and liabilities of US$71.5m falling due after that. On the other hand, it had cash of US$104.1m and US$9.77m worth of receivables due within a year. So its liabilities total US$59.5m more than the combination of its cash and short-term receivables.

Of course, Village Super Market has a market capitalization of US$357.1m, so these liabilities are probably manageable. But there are sufficient liabilities that we would certainly recommend shareholders continue to monitor the balance sheet, going forward. While it does have liabilities worth noting, Village Super Market also has more cash than debt, so we're pretty confident it can manage its debt safely.

On the other hand, Village Super Market saw its EBIT drop by 2.8% in the last twelve months. That sort of decline, if sustained, will obviously make debt harder to handle. There's no doubt that we learn most about debt from the balance sheet. But you can't view debt in total isolation; since Village Super Market will need earnings to service that debt. So when considering debt, it's definitely worth looking at the earnings trend. Click here for an interactive snapshot.

Finally, a business needs free cash flow to pay off debt; accounting profits just don't cut it. Village Super Market may have net cash on the balance sheet, but it is still interesting to look at how well the business converts its earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) to free cash flow, because that will influence both its need for, and its capacity to manage debt. Over the most recent three years, Village Super Market recorded free cash flow worth 65% of its EBIT, which is around normal, given free cash flow excludes interest and tax. This free cash flow puts the company in a good position to pay down debt, when appropriate.