These 4 Measures Indicate That Vitasoy International Holdings (HKG:345) Is Using Debt Safely

Howard Marks put it nicely when he said that, rather than worrying about share price volatility, 'The possibility of permanent loss is the risk I worry about... and every practical investor I know worries about. It's only natural to consider a company's balance sheet when you examine how risky it is, since debt is often involved when a business collapses. We can see that Vitasoy International Holdings Limited (HKG:345) does use debt in its business. But the real question is whether this debt is making the company risky.

Why Does Debt Bring Risk?

Debt and other liabilities become risky for a business when it cannot easily fulfill those obligations, either with free cash flow or by raising capital at an attractive price. If things get really bad, the lenders can take control of the business. While that is not too common, we often do see indebted companies permanently diluting shareholders because lenders force them to raise capital at a distressed price. Of course, plenty of companies use debt to fund growth, without any negative consequences. The first step when considering a company's debt levels is to consider its cash and debt together.

What Is Vitasoy International Holdings's Net Debt?

You can click the graphic below for the historical numbers, but it shows that as of March 2019 Vitasoy International Holdings had HK$44.5m of debt, an increase on HK$28.0m, over one year. But on the other hand it also has HK$1.01b in cash, leading to a HK$960.5m net cash position.

A Look At Vitasoy International Holdings's Liabilities

The latest balance sheet data shows that Vitasoy International Holdings had liabilities of HK$2.29b due within a year, and liabilities of HK$121.6m falling due after that. Offsetting these obligations, it had cash of HK$1.01b as well as receivables valued at HK$1.02b due within 12 months. So its liabilities total HK$381.9m more than the combination of its cash and short-term receivables.

Having regard to Vitasoy International Holdings's size, it seems that its liquid assets are well balanced with its total liabilities. So it's very unlikely that the HK$35.4b company is short on cash, but still worth keeping an eye on the balance sheet. Despite its noteworthy liabilities, Vitasoy International Holdings boasts net cash, so it's fair to say it does not have a heavy debt load!

Also good is that Vitasoy International Holdings grew its EBIT at 19% over the last year, further increasing its ability to manage debt. The balance sheet is clearly the area to focus on when you are analysing debt. But it is future earnings, more than anything, that will determine Vitasoy International Holdings's ability to maintain a healthy balance sheet going forward. So if you want to see what the professionals think, you might find this free report on analyst profit forecasts to be interesting.

Finally, a business needs free cash flow to pay off debt; accounting profits just don't cut it. Vitasoy International Holdings may have net cash on the balance sheet, but it is still interesting to look at how well the business converts its earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) to free cash flow, because that will influence both its need for, and its capacity to manage debt. Over the most recent three years, Vitasoy International Holdings recorded free cash flow worth 70% of its EBIT, which is around normal, given free cash flow excludes interest and tax. This cold hard cash means it can reduce its debt when it wants to.