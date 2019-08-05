These 4 Measures Indicate That Voestalpine (VIE:VOE) Is Using Debt Extensively

Howard Marks put it nicely when he said that, rather than worrying about share price volatility, 'The possibility of permanent loss is the risk I worry about... and every practical investor I know worries about.' So it might be obvious that you need to consider debt, when you think about how risky any given stock is, because too much debt can sink a company. Importantly, Voestalpine AG (VIE:VOE) does carry debt. But is this debt a concern to shareholders?

When Is Debt Dangerous?

Debt assists a business until the business has trouble paying it off, either with new capital or with free cash flow. In the worst case scenario, a company can go bankrupt if it cannot pay its creditors. While that is not too common, we often do see indebted companies permanently diluting shareholders because lenders force them to raise capital at a distressed price. By replacing dilution, though, debt can be an extremely good tool for businesses that need capital to invest in growth at high rates of return. The first thing to do when considering how much debt a business uses is to look at its cash and debt together.

See our latest analysis for Voestalpine

What Is Voestalpine's Net Debt?

As you can see below, Voestalpine had €3.81b of debt at March 2019, down from €4.14b a year prior. However, because it has a cash reserve of €668.2m, its net debt is less, at about €3.14b.

WBAG:VOE Historical Debt, August 5th 2019 More

How Healthy Is Voestalpine's Balance Sheet?

The latest balance sheet data shows that Voestalpine had liabilities of €4.73b due within a year, and liabilities of €4.22b falling due after that. Offsetting these obligations, it had cash of €668.2m as well as receivables valued at €2.02b due within 12 months. So its liabilities outweigh the sum of its cash and (near-term) receivables by €6.25b.

This deficit casts a shadow over the €4.07b company, like a colossus towering over mere mortals. So we'd watch its balance sheet closely, without a doubt After all, Voestalpine would likely require a major re-capitalisation if it had to pay its creditors today.

We use two main ratios to inform us about debt levels relative to earnings. The first is net debt divided by earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA), while the second is how many times its earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) covers its interest expense (or its interest cover, for short). Thus we consider debt relative to earnings both with and without depreciation and amortization expenses.

Voestalpine's net debt is sitting at a very reasonable 2.1 times its EBITDA, while its EBIT covered its interest expense just 6.3 times last year. In large part that's due to the company's significant depreciation and amortisation charges, which arguably mean its EBITDA is a very generous measure of earnings, and its debt may be more of a burden than it first appears. Shareholders should be aware that Voestalpine's EBIT was down 38% last year. If that earnings trend continues then paying off its debt will be about as easy as herding cats on to a roller coaster. There's no doubt that we learn most about debt from the balance sheet. But it is future earnings, more than anything, that will determine Voestalpine's ability to maintain a healthy balance sheet going forward. So if you want to see what the professionals think, you might find this free report on analyst profit forecasts to be interesting.