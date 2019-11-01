These 4 Measures Indicate That Wai Kee Holdings (HKG:610) Is Using Debt Reasonably Well

Legendary fund manager Li Lu (who Charlie Munger backed) once said, 'The biggest investment risk is not the volatility of prices, but whether you will suffer a permanent loss of capital. So it might be obvious that you need to consider debt, when you think about how risky any given stock is, because too much debt can sink a company. We note that Wai Kee Holdings Limited (HKG:610) does have debt on its balance sheet. But is this debt a concern to shareholders?

Why Does Debt Bring Risk?

Debt is a tool to help businesses grow, but if a business is incapable of paying off its lenders, then it exists at their mercy. If things get really bad, the lenders can take control of the business. However, a more usual (but still expensive) situation is where a company must dilute shareholders at a cheap share price simply to get debt under control. Of course, the upside of debt is that it often represents cheap capital, especially when it replaces dilution in a company with the ability to reinvest at high rates of return. The first thing to do when considering how much debt a business uses is to look at its cash and debt together.

What Is Wai Kee Holdings's Debt?

As you can see below, Wai Kee Holdings had HK$1.09b of debt at June 2019, down from HK$1.31b a year prior. However, it does have HK$2.57b in cash offsetting this, leading to net cash of HK$1.48b.

How Strong Is Wai Kee Holdings's Balance Sheet?

According to the last reported balance sheet, Wai Kee Holdings had liabilities of HK$3.93b due within 12 months, and liabilities of HK$1.07b due beyond 12 months. Offsetting these obligations, it had cash of HK$2.57b as well as receivables valued at HK$2.29b due within 12 months. So its liabilities outweigh the sum of its cash and (near-term) receivables by HK$148.1m.

Since publicly traded Wai Kee Holdings shares are worth a total of HK$3.73b, it seems unlikely that this level of liabilities would be a major threat. Having said that, it's clear that we should continue to monitor its balance sheet, lest it change for the worse. Despite its noteworthy liabilities, Wai Kee Holdings boasts net cash, so it's fair to say it does not have a heavy debt load!

Shareholders should be aware that Wai Kee Holdings's EBIT was down 35% last year. If that earnings trend continues then paying off its debt will be about as easy as herding cats on to a roller coaster. There's no doubt that we learn most about debt from the balance sheet. But it is Wai Kee Holdings's earnings that will influence how the balance sheet holds up in the future. So when considering debt, it's definitely worth looking at the earnings trend. Click here for an interactive snapshot.

But our final consideration is also important, because a company cannot pay debt with paper profits; it needs cold hard cash. Wai Kee Holdings may have net cash on the balance sheet, but it is still interesting to look at how well the business converts its earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) to free cash flow, because that will influence both its need for, and its capacity to manage debt. Over the last three years, Wai Kee Holdings actually produced more free cash flow than EBIT. That sort of strong cash generation warms our hearts like a puppy in a bumblebee suit.