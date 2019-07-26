These 4 Measures Indicate That New Wave Group (STO:NEWA B) Is Using Debt Extensively

Some say volatility, rather than debt, is the best way to think about risk as an investor, but Warren Buffett famously said that 'Volatility is far from synonymous with risk.' So it seems the smart money knows that debt - which is usually involved in bankruptcies - is a very important factor, when you assess how risky a company is. As with many other companies New Wave Group AB (publ) (STO:NEWA B) makes use of debt. But should shareholders be worried about its use of debt?

Why Does Debt Bring Risk?

Debt and other liabilities become risky for a business when it cannot easily fulfill those obligations, either with free cash flow or by raising capital at an attractive price. Ultimately, if the company can't fulfill its legal obligations to repay debt, shareholders could walk away with nothing. However, a more common (but still painful) scenario is that it has to raise new equity capital at a low price, thus permanently diluting shareholders. Having said that, the most common situation is where a company manages its debt reasonably well - and to its own advantage. When we examine debt levels, we first consider both cash and debt levels, together.

View our latest analysis for New Wave Group

What Is New Wave Group's Net Debt?

As you can see below, at the end of March 2019, New Wave Group had kr2.88b of debt, up from kr1.87b a year ago. Click the image for more detail. However, it also had kr265.0m in cash, and so its net debt is kr2.61b.

OM:NEWA B Historical Debt, July 26th 2019 More

How Strong Is New Wave Group's Balance Sheet?

Zooming in on the latest balance sheet data, we can see that New Wave Group had liabilities of kr1.56b due within 12 months and liabilities of kr2.62b due beyond that. Offsetting these obligations, it had cash of kr265.0m as well as receivables valued at kr1.12b due within 12 months. So it has liabilities totalling kr2.79b more than its cash and near-term receivables, combined.

This deficit is considerable relative to its market capitalization of kr4.28b, so it does suggest shareholders should keep an eye on New Wave Group's use of debt. Should its lenders demand that it shore up the balance sheet, shareholders would likely face severe dilution.

We measure a company's debt load relative to its earnings power by looking at its net debt divided by its earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) and by calculating how easily its earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) cover its interest expense (interest cover). This way, we consider both the absolute quantum of the debt, as well as the interest rates paid on it.

New Wave Group's net debt is 4.3 times its EBITDA, which is a significant but still reasonable amount of leverage. But its EBIT was about 12.0 times its interest expense, implying the company isn't really paying full freight on that debt. Even if not sustainable, that is a good sign. If New Wave Group can keep growing EBIT at last year's rate of 12% over the last year, then it will find its debt load easier to manage. The balance sheet is clearly the area to focus on when you are analysing debt. But ultimately the future profitability of the business will decide if New Wave Group can strengthen its balance sheet over time. So if you're focused on the future you can check out this free report showing analyst profit forecasts.