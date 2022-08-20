These 4 Measures Indicate That Weyco Group (NASDAQ:WEYS) Is Using Debt Safely

Some say volatility, rather than debt, is the best way to think about risk as an investor, but Warren Buffett famously said that 'Volatility is far from synonymous with risk.' So it might be obvious that you need to consider debt, when you think about how risky any given stock is, because too much debt can sink a company. As with many other companies Weyco Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:WEYS) makes use of debt. But the more important question is: how much risk is that debt creating?

What Risk Does Debt Bring?

Debt is a tool to help businesses grow, but if a business is incapable of paying off its lenders, then it exists at their mercy. In the worst case scenario, a company can go bankrupt if it cannot pay its creditors. However, a more common (but still painful) scenario is that it has to raise new equity capital at a low price, thus permanently diluting shareholders. Of course, plenty of companies use debt to fund growth, without any negative consequences. The first thing to do when considering how much debt a business uses is to look at its cash and debt together.

How Much Debt Does Weyco Group Carry?

You can click the graphic below for the historical numbers, but it shows that as of June 2022 Weyco Group had US$5.44m of debt, an increase on none, over one year. But it also has US$8.43m in cash to offset that, meaning it has US$3.00m net cash.

How Healthy Is Weyco Group's Balance Sheet?

Zooming in on the latest balance sheet data, we can see that Weyco Group had liabilities of US$23.9m due within 12 months and liabilities of US$41.4m due beyond that. Offsetting these obligations, it had cash of US$8.43m as well as receivables valued at US$42.2m due within 12 months. So its liabilities outweigh the sum of its cash and (near-term) receivables by US$14.7m.

Given Weyco Group has a market capitalization of US$279.7m, it's hard to believe these liabilities pose much threat. But there are sufficient liabilities that we would certainly recommend shareholders continue to monitor the balance sheet, going forward. Despite its noteworthy liabilities, Weyco Group boasts net cash, so it's fair to say it does not have a heavy debt load!

On top of that, Weyco Group grew its EBIT by 35% over the last twelve months, and that growth will make it easier to handle its debt. The balance sheet is clearly the area to focus on when you are analysing debt. But you can't view debt in total isolation; since Weyco Group will need earnings to service that debt. So when considering debt, it's definitely worth looking at the earnings trend. Click here for an interactive snapshot.

Finally, a business needs free cash flow to pay off debt; accounting profits just don't cut it. While Weyco Group has net cash on its balance sheet, it's still worth taking a look at its ability to convert earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) to free cash flow, to help us understand how quickly it is building (or eroding) that cash balance. Looking at the most recent three years, Weyco Group recorded free cash flow of 49% of its EBIT, which is weaker than we'd expect. That's not great, when it comes to paying down debt.

Summing Up

We could understand if investors are concerned about Weyco Group's liabilities, but we can be reassured by the fact it has has net cash of US$3.00m. And we liked the look of last year's 35% year-on-year EBIT growth. So is Weyco Group's debt a risk? It doesn't seem so to us. There's no doubt that we learn most about debt from the balance sheet. But ultimately, every company can contain risks that exist outside of the balance sheet. Case in point: We've spotted 3 warning signs for Weyco Group you should be aware of, and 2 of them make us uncomfortable.

If, after all that, you're more interested in a fast growing company with a rock-solid balance sheet, then check out our list of net cash growth stocks without delay.

