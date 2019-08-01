These 4 Measures Indicate That Whitehaven Coal (ASX:WHC) Is Using Debt Safely

David Iben put it well when he said, 'Volatility is not a risk we care about. What we care about is avoiding the permanent loss of capital.' It's only natural to consider a company's balance sheet when you examine how risky it is, since debt is often involved when a business collapses. Importantly, Whitehaven Coal Limited (ASX:WHC) does carry debt. But the real question is whether this debt is making the company risky.

When Is Debt A Problem?

Debt assists a business until the business has trouble paying it off, either with new capital or with free cash flow. Ultimately, if the company can't fulfill its legal obligations to repay debt, shareholders could walk away with nothing. While that is not too common, we often do see indebted companies permanently diluting shareholders because lenders force them to raise capital at a distressed price. Of course, debt can be an important tool in businesses, particularly capital heavy businesses. When we think about a company's use of debt, we first look at cash and debt together.

What Is Whitehaven Coal's Net Debt?

The image below, which you can click on for greater detail, shows that at December 2018 Whitehaven Coal had debt of AU$333.5m, up from AU$245.9m in one year. However, because it has a cash reserve of AU$89.2m, its net debt is less, at about AU$244.4m.

How Healthy Is Whitehaven Coal's Balance Sheet?

According to the last reported balance sheet, Whitehaven Coal had liabilities of AU$390.5m due within 12 months, and liabilities of AU$835.8m due beyond 12 months. Offsetting these obligations, it had cash of AU$89.2m as well as receivables valued at AU$188.0m due within 12 months. So it has liabilities totalling AU$949.1m more than its cash and near-term receivables, combined.

While this might seem like a lot, it is not so bad since Whitehaven Coal has a market capitalization of AU$3.74b, and so it could probably strengthen its balance sheet by raising capital if it needed to. However, it is still worthwhile taking a close look at its ability to pay off debt.

In order to size up a company's debt relative to its earnings, we calculate its net debt divided by its earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) and its earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) divided by its interest expense (its interest cover). Thus we consider debt relative to earnings both with and without depreciation and amortization expenses.

Whitehaven Coal's net debt is only 0.17 times its EBITDA. And its EBIT covers its interest expense a whopping 59.7 times over. So you could argue it is no more threatened by its debt than an elephant is by a mouse. Also positive, Whitehaven Coal grew its EBIT by 27% in the last year, and that should make it easier to pay down debt, going forward. When analysing debt levels, the balance sheet is the obvious place to start. But it is future earnings, more than anything, that will determine Whitehaven Coal's ability to maintain a healthy balance sheet going forward. So if you want to see what the professionals think, you might find this free report on analyst profit forecasts to be interesting.

Finally, a business needs free cash flow to pay off debt; accounting profits just don't cut it. So we always check how much of that EBIT is translated into free cash flow. Over the most recent three years, Whitehaven Coal recorded free cash flow worth 75% of its EBIT, which is around normal, given free cash flow excludes interest and tax. This cold hard cash means it can reduce its debt when it wants to.