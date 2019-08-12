These 4 Measures Indicate That Wiit (BIT:WIIT) Is Using Debt Reasonably Well

Howard Marks put it nicely when he said that, rather than worrying about share price volatility, 'The possibility of permanent loss is the risk I worry about... and every practical investor I know worries about.' It's only natural to consider a company's balance sheet when you examine how risky it is, since debt is often involved when a business collapses. Importantly, Wiit S.p.A. (BIT:WIIT) does carry debt. But the more important question is: how much risk is that debt creating?

Why Does Debt Bring Risk?

Debt and other liabilities become risky for a business when it cannot easily fulfill those obligations, either with free cash flow or by raising capital at an attractive price. In the worst case scenario, a company can go bankrupt if it cannot pay its creditors. However, a more usual (but still expensive) situation is where a company must dilute shareholders at a cheap share price simply to get debt under control. Of course, plenty of companies use debt to fund growth, without any negative consequences. The first step when considering a company's debt levels is to consider its cash and debt together.

What Is Wiit's Net Debt?

As you can see below, at the end of December 2018, Wiit had €17.9m of debt, up from €13.9m a year ago. Click the image for more detail. However, it does have €17.9m in cash offsetting this, leading to net cash of €58.8k.

How Strong Is Wiit's Balance Sheet?

Zooming in on the latest balance sheet data, we can see that Wiit had liabilities of €15.7m due within 12 months and liabilities of €16.3m due beyond that. Offsetting these obligations, it had cash of €17.9m as well as receivables valued at €6.89m due within 12 months. So its liabilities total €7.16m more than the combination of its cash and short-term receivables.

Since publicly traded Wiit shares are worth a total of €150.1m, it seems unlikely that this level of liabilities would be a major threat. Having said that, it's clear that we should continue to monitor its balance sheet, lest it change for the worse. Despite its noteworthy liabilities, Wiit boasts net cash, so it's fair to say it does not have a heavy debt load!

The good news is that Wiit has increased its EBIT by 5.9% over twelve months, which should ease any concerns about debt repayment. The balance sheet is clearly the area to focus on when you are analysing debt. But ultimately the future profitability of the business will decide if Wiit can strengthen its balance sheet over time. So if you're focused on the future you can check out this free report showing analyst profit forecasts.

Finally, a company can only pay off debt with cold hard cash, not accounting profits. While Wiit has net cash on its balance sheet, it's still worth taking a look at its ability to convert earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) to free cash flow, to help us understand how quickly it is building (or eroding) that cash balance. In the last three years, Wiit created free cash flow amounting to 6.7% of its EBIT, an uninspiring performance. For us, cash conversion that low sparks a little paranoia about is ability to extinguish debt.

Summing up

While it is always sensible to look at a company's total liabilities, it is very reassuring that Wiit has €59k in net cash. And it also grew its EBIT by 5.9% over the last year. So we don't have any problem with Wiit's use of debt. Above most other metrics, we think its important to track how fast earnings per share is growing, if at all. If you've also come to that realization, you're in luck, because today you can view this interactive graph of Wiit's earnings per share history for free.