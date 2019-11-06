These 4 Measures Indicate That Winox Holdings (HKG:6838) Is Using Debt Reasonably Well

The external fund manager backed by Berkshire Hathaway's Charlie Munger, Li Lu, makes no bones about it when he says 'The biggest investment risk is not the volatility of prices, but whether you will suffer a permanent loss of capital. So it seems the smart money knows that debt - which is usually involved in bankruptcies - is a very important factor, when you assess how risky a company is. We note that Winox Holdings Limited (HKG:6838) does have debt on its balance sheet. But the real question is whether this debt is making the company risky.

Why Does Debt Bring Risk?

Debt and other liabilities become risky for a business when it cannot easily fulfill those obligations, either with free cash flow or by raising capital at an attractive price. If things get really bad, the lenders can take control of the business. However, a more common (but still painful) scenario is that it has to raise new equity capital at a low price, thus permanently diluting shareholders. Having said that, the most common situation is where a company manages its debt reasonably well - and to its own advantage. The first step when considering a company's debt levels is to consider its cash and debt together.

What Is Winox Holdings's Debt?

As you can see below, Winox Holdings had HK$41.0m of debt at June 2019, down from HK$63.5m a year prior. But it also has HK$163.5m in cash to offset that, meaning it has HK$122.6m net cash.

How Healthy Is Winox Holdings's Balance Sheet?

The latest balance sheet data shows that Winox Holdings had liabilities of HK$207.8m due within a year, and liabilities of HK$3.53m falling due after that. Offsetting this, it had HK$163.5m in cash and HK$196.4m in receivables that were due within 12 months. So it can boast HK$148.6m more liquid assets than total liabilities.

This surplus suggests that Winox Holdings has a conservative balance sheet, and could probably eliminate its debt without much difficulty. Simply put, the fact that Winox Holdings has more cash than debt is arguably a good indication that it can manage its debt safely.

On the other hand, Winox Holdings saw its EBIT drop by 3.2% in the last twelve months. That sort of decline, if sustained, will obviously make debt harder to handle. When analysing debt levels, the balance sheet is the obvious place to start. But you can't view debt in total isolation; since Winox Holdings will need earnings to service that debt. So when considering debt, it's definitely worth looking at the earnings trend.

But our final consideration is also important, because a company cannot pay debt with paper profits; it needs cold hard cash. Winox Holdings may have net cash on the balance sheet, but it is still interesting to look at how well the business converts its earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) to free cash flow, because that will influence both its need for, and its capacity to manage debt. During the last three years, Winox Holdings produced sturdy free cash flow equating to 56% of its EBIT, about what we'd expect. This cold hard cash means it can reduce its debt when it wants to.

Summing up

While it is always sensible to investigate a company's debt, in this case Winox Holdings has HK$122.6m in net cash and a decent-looking balance sheet. So is Winox Holdings's debt a risk? It doesn't seem so to us.